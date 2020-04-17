As expected, Pinellas County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March increased substantially. Perhaps the most telling sign of the effect the coronavirus is having on the local economy is the comparison to March 2019, when unemployment rate was a full percentage point lower at 3.1%.
According to report released April 17 by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, March’s rate was up to 4.1% compared to February’s at 2.9%.
Nearly 6,000 more were reportedly unemployed in March. DEO reported that 20,435 were without jobs compared to 14,562 in February and 15,227 in March last year.
The county’s labor force dropped below 500,000 coming in at 497,923. In February, the labor force was 502,725 and it was 489,001 in March last year.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, reported an unemployment rate of 4.3%, up from 3% in February and 3.3% in March 2019.
The state’s not seasonally adjust rated jumped to 4.3% from 2.8% in February and 3.2% in March last year. The national rate spiked to 4.5% compared to 3.8% last month and 3.9% in March 2019.
The only good news was that the local MSA held on to its No. 1 spot for the most over-the-year job gains. Twenty-two of 24 metro areas reported job gains. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater had the most, 27,000 jobs; followed by Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford with 19,700; and Jacksonville with 14,700 jobs.
The industry with the highest growth over the year in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area was education and health services with 10,700 new jobs.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA tied with four other metro areas for the No. 13 spot on DEO’s ranking list. Homosassa Springs MSA ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate, 6.6%. Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall Metropolitan Division and Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA tied for the rank of No. 23 with an unemployment rate of 3.7%.
Pinellas tied with four other counties for the rank of No. 51 among the state’s 67 counties. Of the other counties in the local metro area, Hillsborough tied with seven others for the rank of No. 43 with an unemployment rate of 4.2%. Pasco tied with five other counties for the rank of No. 21 with an unemployment rate of 4.8%. Hernando tied with Hardee County for the No. 7 rank with the highest unemployment rate in the metro area, 5.8%.
Hendry County ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate in the state, 6.7%. Monroe County had the lowest rate, 2.8% and ranked No. 67.
Reemployment assistance update
DEO reports it is seeing “historic increases” in Floridians filing for reemployment assistance.
The agency provided an update April 16 about the reemployment assistance program, including that Gov. Ron DeSantis had signed an executive order that suspends the biweekly requirement to actively seek work.
DEO reported that 141,451 unemployment claims had made it through the initial process from March 15-April 15 to determine if individuals are eligible to receive reemployment assistance and their weekly benefit amount.
In addition, DEO said that 121,102 payments had been made from March 15-April 15, totaling $47,544,993, to 33,623 individual Floridians who had applied for benefits after March 15.
And, 23,801 paper checks for $600 have been mailed to residents for their benefits available through the CARES Act. State benefits will be delivered using via direct deposit or prepaid debit card.
Despite complaints of difficulties filing claims, DEO says it received 74,313 applications for the week ending March 21; 228,484 for the week ending March 28; 169,885 for the week ending April 4; and estimates that 175,306 received applications for the week ending April 11.
DEO says it will be conducting nightly maintenance to the CONNECT system to help with processing claims; therefore, CONNECT will be unavailable from 8 p.m.-8 a.m. daily. The maintenance will not affect those who need to file a new claim. Individuals can file a new claim 24 hour a day, seven days per week.
However, individuals who need to certify their weeks should sign-on to CONNECT between 8 a.m. and 7:59 p.m. during their scheduled reporting time to ensure their claims are processed on time.
DEO also has a mobile-friendly online application available at www.FloridaJobs.org/RAApplication.
For more information about benefits, including how to apply and frequently asked questions, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.