Pinellas looks for ways to prop up transportation trust fund

LARGO — Pinellas County’s transportation trust fund is quickly running out of money.
The special revenue fund pays for such things as road and right-of-way maintenance, including patching and mowing. It pays for bridge maintenance and operation; traffic signal operation; sidewalk repair and construction; maintenance of ditches, culverts and more.
Money for the fund comes mostly from local gas taxes. Pinellas levies seven cents of the possible 12 cents of Local Option Fuel Tax (LOFT) in addition to the 3 cents of state fuel tax for local use, according to a report from Forward Pinellas.
The county levies a “9th cent” gas tax, which is 1 cent devoted to funding the intelligent transportation system. Revenue from the remaining 6 cents is split with the municipalities sharing 40% of the revenue and the county receiving 60%.
For years, county staff has been talking about issues with sufficient revenues coming in for the fund due to more fuel efficient vehicles, the lower cost of gasoline and other factors. In 2014, a surface water assessment fee was implemented to helps pay for drainage infrastructure in parts of unincorporated Pinellas to take that expense out of the transportation trust fund.
But, now, it seems time has run out to wait to take further action.
County Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners during an April 22 work session that the COVID-19 pandemic had accelerated the problem. County staff now advises that the transportation trust fund will have a $3.3 million deficit by fiscal year 2022, which includes spending the $6.4 million left in the fund now.
Public Works Director Kelly Levy said this was bad news considering the current difficulties trying to maintain levels of service for things such as mowing and sidewalks. She said sidewalk repairs and maintenance had a level of service grade of D. She pointed to a “significant” backlog in the waiting list for sidewalk repairs. She said the demand was for 8 miles of replacement a year but the current rate was only 3.5 miles a year.
As to right-of-way mowing, the county scored a C for that service. Service levels are not meeting the public’s expectations, she said.
Staff considered three scenarios to try to address the $10 million annual funding gap. The first was to decrease expenditures to match revenues, which Levy described as “death by a thousand cuts.” She said it couldn’t be done without “extreme impacts to the levels of service.”
“This is not a long-term strategy,” she said.
Burton added that at the end of 2022, the deficit would be $3.3 million and would grow to more than $9 million by the next year.
“The gap would just keep growing,” he said, adding that services would continue to be cut.
Scenario two was to fund the trust fund using money from the general fund. However, the transportation trust fund was designed to be self-sustaining, so that also wasn’t a viable option.
Scenario three would expand the local option fuel tax by 5 cents, but would still require ongoing reductions and impacts to level of service along with revenue for capital-related initiatives, such as sidewalk replacements.
Currently 36 counties in the state, including Pasco, Manatee and Sarasota levy a 12-cent gas tax. Pinellas and neighboring Hillsborough currently levy only seven cents.
Staff pointed out that by state statute the additional five cents could not be used for maintenance but could be used for capital, such as sidewalk construction, thus freeing up revenue for maintenance.
Commission Chair Dave Eggers talked about the importance of fixing sidewalks that posed a risk to the public. He said if they don’t get fixed and people get hurt, they sue. Then the county has to pay.
“That money could be used to fix other things,” he said.
Burton said money for sidewalks was part of this year’s budget strategy. He said he was “shocked” by the backlog of needed replacements.
“We want to do more than just prop things up the trust fund,” he said, adding that the county needed to put money in the fund to get caught up.
Eggers said the same problem applied to roads. Burton agreed that repaving them at the right time prevented the expense of having to reconstruct them.
Another way to get more money for the trust fund would be the use of property taxes; however, gas taxes are paid by users, including non-residents while property taxes are paid by property owners only. Still as electric cars become more popular, an alternative will have to be found to replace the revenue.
Staff has a combination of recommendations to stem the gap to buy time to find more permanent solutions. The first is the levy of an additional five cents on a gallon of gasoline, which will bring in an about $54 million for fiscal years 2022-2027. Municipalities, which also need the money, would receive a share.
The second part of the recommendation would be to use non-recurring funds, including a general fund subsidy to address the sidewalk backlog. Burton said the money would come from reserves. Actual losses from the pandemic could be recouped using the American Rescue Plan Act fund. Lastly, the county could repay a $6.5 million loan from the transportation trust fund to the capital projects fund made in 2019, which paid for roads and one bridge project.
The final recommendation was to renew the 9th cent before it expires in December 2026.
If the commission implemented all the recommendations, the trust fund would have enough revenue to meet expenditures with the general fund revenue clearing up the backlog in sidewalk replacement projects.
Commissioners agreed to consider all the recommendations and to start by sending an interlocal agreement to the municipalities for a 60/40 split for the gas tax. Burton said commissioners had until Oct. 1 to notify the state Department of Revenue of a decision to levy the additional 5 cents. However, to get it done, the interlocal agreement had to be signed by at least 51% of the municipalities by June 1.
More details will be made available at budget workshop for Public Works on May 19. The commission is scheduled to consider the interlocal on May 25. An ordinance to levy the additional tax would come to the commission in June or July.
If approved, the levy of the additional tax would begin on Jan. 1, 2022.
Commissioner Karen Seel asked if some of the capital expenses could be funded by Penny for Pinellas. Burton said staff was currently working on a new Penny plan because projects had to be pushed back due to a lack of funds.
“It would just push the problem to another area,” he said.
Seel wants staff to prepare a detailed budget of how the money would be used to show its benefit to the public. Eggers agreed that the information needed to be available.
