Ready to empower, transform and give hope through music
The Florida Orchestra will be under new leadership after its search committee elected Ignacio Barrón Viela as the organization’s new president and chief executive on June 13.
Barrón Viela will step in this August after former president Mark Cantrell left TFO in April to become chief executive of the Colorado Symphony.
“I am extremely delighted and grateful for everyone on the search committee for allowing me to have the huge responsibility and am honored to become the new CEO for the orchestra,” Barrón Viela said. “This is a great opportunity, especially in the Tampa Bay area, which it is on a growing path.”
Originally from Zaragoza, Spain, Barrón Viela has garnered professional experience in both the arts and the sciences. However, his path has inevitably directed him towards his true passion — music.
Growing up, he was always surrounded by it, as his grandmother was an opera singer and his mother a performer as well, and his father played several instruments. When he was five years old, he was gifted a cello, the instrument that “really transformed” his life.
“You play the cello on your heart, so it’s really an extension of yourself,” Barrón Viela said. “You are able to feel the texture of the sound and the wide range of harmonies, and you get so into it you forget who you are.”
He also learned how to play the piano, but he didn’t feel the same connection with it as he did with the cello.
Barrón Viela rolled into music education and played at several orchestras; however, he didn’t think he was good enough to become a professional musician and make a living out of it.
“My professional career started in a different way. I love numbers and science and I wanted to go more into the business world,” he said.
He went on to the University of Zaragoza and graduated with a master’s degree in industrial engineering and started working as a senior management consultant and project manager in projects related to conventional power plants and renewable energy.
The job gave him the opportunity to travel the world and explore cultures in Europe, Asia, South America and the U.S. However, Barrón Viela missed his true passion.
“I was always going home and was dying to play an instrument or to be in touch with the arts and all the people around it,” he said.
The unexpected opportunity to embrace both passions at the same time presented itself while he was living in Germany and playing in an orchestra there, and the organization offered him an administrative position to manage finances.
“It’s kind of cool mixing the problem-solving approach, the numbers and the business side of things with the arts,” Barrón Viela said.
In 2017, he moved to the U.S. in pursuit of more business education and graduated with a master’s in business administration from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, with an emphasis in arts leadership through the USC Thornton School of Music.
Since then, Barrón Viela has been executive director of the Billings Symphony in Montana and president and chief executive of the Reno Philharmonic in Nevada.
He explains that being president and chief executive is a position of many hats, having to oversee operations, community support and outreach, sustainability, marketing, finances, and the musicians and staff.
“At times it's challenging and demanding, but the reward of seeing patrons going to the concert and being inspired and uplifted by the music, and then coming out with the smile, it makes your job really, really rewarding,” Barrón Viela said.
He also feels fortunate to be around dedicated professionals and describes the musicians as athletes as they go through extensive training to perform to the highest level.
When asked about the correlations between his engineering career and his arts career, he said that both are problem-solving positions.
“All those technical, analytical, numerical skills that I developed my engineering career, are very helpful in into what I do right now,” he said. “It's kind of this strange correlation with the left and right side of the brain.”
Barrón Viela joins TFO wanting to add more national and international recognition to its 55-year journey. He wants the orchestra to be a staple in the community where people feel welcomed and accepted.
“The arts and culture are booming in this area, and I'd like to be remembered as a peacemaker, because of the power of music,” he said.
Barrón Viela and his wife, Brianna, will be moving to Tampa Bay this summer as he will start leading TFO in August.
“I am delighted Ignacio Barrón Viela will join us as president and chief executive of TFO,” said Music Director Michael Francis. “From our first meeting, it was clear that Ignacio has a genuine passion for music, a strategic mindset, and a charismatic ability to communicate deeply about our wonderful art form. With his fascinating background as a musician, engineer, senior management consultant and successful orchestra chief executive, Ignacio will bring a highly skilled, experienced and dynamic approach to leading The Florida Orchestra. I am excited to partner with Ignacio as we build upon the outstanding artistic quality of The Florida Orchestra.”