College Fund awards grants
Twenty-eight college-bound county residents have been selected to receive individual grants of $1,200 per year from the College Fund of Pinellas County.
Nineteen of the selectees are entering their freshman year, and for freshmen, the award amounts to a $4,800 four-year scholarship since students continue to receive $1,200 a year if they continue to receive a Pell Grant and maintain their grades.
Thirty-five students whose applications met the College Fund’s grade point average and financial need requirements were selected to be interviewed.
USF, Skanska expand partnership
TAMPA — Building on the first-year success of a mentoring program designed to support diverse-owned small businesses in the Tampa Bay region, the University of South Florida, in partnership with Skanska, is expanding the program to include more local companies in 2022.
The mentor-protégé program provides businesses with training, development and partnership opportunities to help them grow and become more effective with competitive bidding processes. The free, 10-week program provides guidance on a variety of subjects, such as environmental health and safety, field management, as well as marketing and business development.
This year’s cohort consists of 12 businesses:
• BSM Rescreen and Repairs LLC
• Cablelytics LLC
• Carter Companies LLC
• Chosen Industries LLC
• Citrus Roll Off Dumpster LLC
• Essential Janitorial Solutions
• Lenox Millennial Cleaning LLC
• Mary Butler LLC
• MJ Renovation Group dba MJ Renovation
• Optional Solutions LLC
• Pinder Construction & Construction Management Services LLC
• Smiley's Restoration & Painting Services LLC
Firms are selected based on recommendations from community partners. To qualify, companies must be in the construction industry and in business for at least one year.
This year’s program begins Aug. 25.
Five locals get Baylor degrees
WACO, Texas — Five students from Pinellas County received degrees from Baylor University in May graduation ceremonies.
• Matthew F. Ray of Clearwater graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of business administration degree in management and international business.
• Erika Dean of Dunedin received a master of science degree in sports pedagogy.
• Jacob Derrick Key of Palm Harbor earned a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing and management information systems.
• Mackenzie Elisa Nelson of Palm Harbor graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of fine arts degree in theater performance.
• Emma Charmaine Witham of St. Petersburg graduated with a bachelor of science degree in public health.