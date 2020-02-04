Pinellas County names new director of Public Works

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County has promoted Kelli Levy to director of Public Works. She had served as interim director since last October.
Levy was appointed to the interim role after leading the County’s Environmental Management Division for nearly four years. As Public Works director, she oversees six divisions and 500 employees and is responsible for $300 million in operational and capital budgets. She also serves as the Surface Water Utility Coordinator.
“Kelli has been with Pinellas County for nearly 20 years and has progressively moved her way up in the organization,” said County Administrator Barry Burton. “She has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, along with a very strong technical background.”
Levy’s degrees include a Master of Public Administration from Florida International University, a Master of Science in Marine Science/Chemistry from the University of South Florida and Bachelor of Science in Marine Science/Biology from Eckerd College. She is a certified public manager.
As Environmental Management director, she received public praise for her work in 2018 collaborating with partners to minimize the County’s worst red tide outbreak in more than a decade.
“Kelli has done an outstanding job in an interim capacity, and I look forward to her leadership at Public Works on a permanent basis,” Burton said.