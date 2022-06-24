Pinellas County’s unemployment rate ticks up to 2.2% in May

Pinellas County’s unemployment rate inched higher in May coming in at 2.2%, according to the June 17 report from the Department of Economic Opportunity. Still it was considerably lower than the 4.1% reported in 2021
In April, the county reported a rate of 2.1%.
The same pattern repeated in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area with a slight rise in the May unemployment rate to 2.4% from 2.3% in April and a greatly reduced rate compared to 4.3% in May 2021.
These rates are not seasonally adjusted. DEO does not provide adjusted unemployment rates for counties or metropolitan statistical areas. DEO does provide seasonally adjusted numbers for states and the nation.
Florida’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.5% in May, 2.4% in April and 4.7% in May 2021. The United States’ rate was 3.4% in May, 3.3% in April and 5.5% in May last year.
Florida’s seasonally adjusted rate was 3% in May, the same as it was in April, and 4.9% in May 2021. The national rate remained at 3.6% in April and May. It was 5.8% in May 2021.
Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique used to remove the effects of recurring patterns to show how employment and unemployment, as well as the size of the labor force can change from month to month due to seasonal events, such as weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules.
DEO’s report showed that the county’s labor force climbed to 503,656, 3,149 more available workers than the number DEO reported in April, and 20,388 more than in May 2021. Only 11,119 were reportedly looking for work, compared to 10,521 last month and 19,694 last year.
The MSA’s labor force also grew, up by 8,852 from last month and 64,294 from last year. In May, 38,508 in the four-county area were seeking employment compared to 36,680 in April and 67,796 in May 2021.
Twenty-three of the state’s 24 metro areas reported over-the-year job gains. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford reported 91,400 new jobs, followed by Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall with 73,300. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater gained the third highest number at 68,700 jobs.
In addition, the local MSA, which includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, was No. 1 in job growth in financial activities adding 6,900 jobs.
Industries reporting the most gains were leisure and hospitality with more than 22,300 new jobs; trade, transportation and utilities, which added more than 15,000 jobs; and professional and business services with more than 12,700 additional jobs.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA tied with three other metro areas to rank No. 13 out of 24. Sebring MSA ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate of 3.6%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA ranked No. 24 with the low rate of 2.0%.
Pinellas continues to have the lowest unemployment rate of the counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA. In May, it tied with five other counties for the rank of No. 51 out of the state’s 67 counties.
Hillsborough tied with six other counties for the rank of No. 44 with an unemployment rate of 2.3%. Pasco tied with seven counties for the rank of No. 33 with a rate of 2.5%. Hernando County had the highest unemployment rate in the local MSA. It was in a three-way tie for the rank of No. 9 with an unemployment rate of 3.0%.
Highlands and Putnam counties shared the No. 1 rank with the highest unemployment rate in the state at 3.6%. Monroe County ranked No. 67 with the lowest rate, 1.5%.
