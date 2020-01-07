ST. PETERSBURG — For the 11th consecutive year, the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas has received a monitoring report with no findings from the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. AAAPP is the only Area Agency on Aging in the state of Florida to have more than three consecutive years of no findings.
Each year, DOEA staff performs tests of compliance with federal and state programs, contracts, and sub-awards at each local Area Agency on Aging. Secretary of Elder Affairs Richard Prudom says AAAPP’s lack of findings for an eleven-year period was an “exemplary achievement” and encouraged the Agency to continue to share its processes and practices with other Area Agencies, according to a press release.
The lack of findings shows AAAPP’s ability to provide high-quality services to a high volume of clients, despite the growing number of older adults and growing demand for services throughout Pinellas and Pasco.
The success of AAAPP is due in large part to its longstanding community partnerships, including lead agencies Gulf Coast Jewish Family & Community Services in Pinellas and Community Aging & Retirement Services in Pasco.
The eleven Area Agencies on Aging across the state are local nonprofit organizations designated by state and federal authorities to coordinate services to keep older adults in their homes and communities safely. Area Agencies on Aging accomplish this by coordinating a network of services and supports for seniors, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities.
In 2018, AAAPP provided resources to more than 51,000 seniors in areas such as transportation, nutrition, caregiving and more.