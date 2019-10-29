Pinellas County bans horseback riding in aquatic preserves

CLEARWATER — Concerns about seagrass damage and issues with water quality prompted Pinellas County commissioners to pass an ordinance Oct. 22 that prohibits people from riding, walking or training any equine (horse) within the aquatic preserves.
It also prohibits people from causing seagrass damage in the preserves without a permit.
Commissioner Kathleen Peters voted no. Commissioner Ken Welch was absent.
Peters wanted a compromise that would allow horse rides at North Skyway Bridge Beach Park to continue albeit with less frequency, added restrictions and a permit.
Commissioners listened to public comments for and against for more than an hour before coming to the conclusion that while some would like to find a compromise to allow companies that currently offer horseback riding to continue doing business somewhere in the county, finding a location was not likely.
Still they voted unanimously to direct staff to look for an alternative that would allow horseback riding along the beach, but not in areas that could damage the seagrass or pollute the water.
Commissioner Janet Long brought up the issue of horseback riding in the county’s aquatic preserves several months ago. Long serves on the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, which sent a letter to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in June about its concerns with commercial and recreational horseback riding in the waters of Tampa Bay’s aquatic preserve in Pinellas.
“Our collective concern is that commercial houseback riding is inappropriate in this area leading to a degradation of both water quality and restored seagrass beds within Tampa Bay,” the letter said.
TBRPC cited the Florida Aquatic Preserve Act of 1975 that protects the preserves “natural conditions.” It requested that FDEP support efforts by Pinellas County and TBRPC to prohibit horseback riding and other uses detrimental to the aquatic preserves.
Florida is home to 41 aquatic preserves. Two are located in Pinellas.
Kelli Levy, Environmental Management Division director, presented staff’s findings about horseback riding at North Skyway Bridge Beach Park.
“Intensive horseback riding within the Pinellas County Aquatic Preserve has led to significant seagrass damage and water quality violations,” Levy said.
She showed results from water testing done by FDEP and Florida Department of Health in the area where the horseback riding is taking place. DOH tested the water on days when horses were present and days they were not. Results showed unacceptable concentrations of enterococci bacteria when horses were in the water.
According to DOH, “If enterococci are present in high concentrations in recreational waters and are ingested while swimming or enter the skin through a cut or sore, they may cause human disease, infections or rashes.”
Levy cited best management practices for equine activities from the FDEP and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that say manure and urine can create water quality and health hazards. The agencies say riding should be done a minimum of 25-feet from waterbodies.
Levy pointed out that preserves are used for recreational activities, such as swimming, boating and fishing, which may not be safe due to water pollution.
She also showed aerial photos of seagrass beds taken before and after horseback riding became extensive. Areas were marked where staff says damage has occurred.
More than a dozen spoke against the ordinance. Several traveled from Myakka City to speak in favor of continuing the horseback rides. Employees from C Ponies and Cypress Breeze, which are two of the companies that offer the rides, also presented information they say dispels the notion that horses as the cause of the problems.
They don’t agree that horse manure is causing pollution. They cleanup after the horses and they do beach cleanups on the sandbar removing trash left by others, which they say is a valuable service to Pinellas. They point to sewage spills and dog parks as more likely sources of water contamination.
They also don’t believe the horses are the cause of seagrass damage, as they swim through deep water above the seagrass. Much of the one-hour trips take place on the sandbar.
Some of those opposed believe seagrass damage comes from boat propellers and kite surfers — not horses.
Kimberly Kulz of Port Charlotte, representing C Ponies, talked about the economic value from the business, which is ranked No. 1 on Trip Advisor among the 138 outdoor activities in St. Petersburg.
About 10 spoke in favor of the ordinance including many environmentalists. They presented evidence that backed up staff’s report that shows horses are the problem.
Peters recently took a ride with C Ponies. She said it was exactly as described by some of the guides who spoke Oct. 22. She said they picked up trash and all had muck buckets and rakes that they used to clean up after the horses. She also said the horses swam above the seagrasses.
“I did not see what the aerials show (of seagrass damage),” she said. “There was no stench.”
One person in favor of the ordinance said the area had a stench when the horses were present.
Peters said C Ponies’ horses were rescues and the trips provided them the ability to exercise with less impact on their joints.
She suggested that the county issue permits to help pay for repairing the seagrass. She said the companies could alternate locations, giving the seagrass time to recover; however, it was pointed out that it takes several years for seagrass to recover if severely damaged.
Still, Peters wanted a compromise.
“They could still run their business, which subsidizes the rescue work,” she said.
Levy said staff had looked for an alternate location and had talked with FDEP about it, but had not come up with a place in the county to allow horses in the water or on the beach.
Commissioner Dave Eggers asked if the commission could “just slow it down” and research alternatives. “We’re not shutting the door on that,” said Commission Chair Karen Seel, suggesting that maybe there was an area at Fort De Soto for horseback riding trips on the beach.
Levy said it might be possible to find a place to ride on the beach, but not in the water.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.