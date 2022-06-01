Several cities in Pinellas County have planned activities and events to celebrate LGBT Pride Month.
LGBT Pride Month is celebrated annually in June to honor to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, as well as subsequent works to achieve equal justice and equal opportunity for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning, or LGBTQ, Americans.
Celebrations include pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia and concerts. The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that LGBTQ individuals have had on history locally, nationally and internationally.
Following is a look at some of the events happening around Pinellas in June.
Largo
To promote itself as an inclusive city and as a welcoming, equitable and compassionate community, the city of Largo will participate in several activities and events throughout the month of June.
Largo community members and city team members are invited to attend the ceremonial flag-raising of the Pride flag Tuesday, June 7, at 5 p.m., on the side lawn of Largo City Hall prior to the City Commission meeting. Patrons can also participate virtually via Facebook Live on the city’s Facebook page at fb.com/CityofLargo. The live stream of the flag-raising will start at 5:15 p.m.
Largo's 2022 Pride Month honoree, community leader Nathan Bruemmer, who currently serves as the LGBTQ Consumer Advocate at the Florida Department of Agriculture, will participate in the flag-raising and then join the City Commission meeting beginning at 6 p.m. in City Hall to receive this year's Pride Month proclamation and share a few words. Visit Largo.com/LiveTV to watch live or on-demand.
Other Pride events in Largo include:
• June 3, 8 p.m. — Singer-guitarist Christie Lenée at the Central Park Performing Arts Center
• June 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m. — Pride Splash Party at the Highland Family Aquatic Center
• June 14, 3-5 p.m. — Teen Pride Social at the Largo Public Library
• June 17, 4-5 p.m. — Tween Rainbow Craft at the Largo Public Library
• July 25, 6-7 p.m. — Issues That Matter: How to be an Ally at the Largo Public Library
The Largo Library will also feature book displays throughout June centered on LGBTQIA identities and history and will have an assortment of Pride stickers and pins available for patrons.
To join neighboring city and communities, the city of Largo will be participating in the annual St. Pete Pride Family Day on Saturday, June 18; and St. Pete Pride Parade on Saturday, June 25. This annual celebration is the largest in Florida with over 250,000 community members and visitors attending every year. Community members are invited to stop by the city of Largo booth at the St. Pete Pride Family Day and view the parade in downtown St. Petersburg.
Largo’s Community Center will light up the entryway round-a-bout in rainbow colors for visitors to enjoy during June. In addition, the Medjool Date Palm Tree at the north end of Central Park Drive will have a rainbow pattern, while the lights at the Downtown Plaza will be lit up in Pride colors.
Visit Largo.com/Pride and follow the City of Largo on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more ways to celebrate the community and stay connected.
Gulfport
Downtown Gulfport will host its second annual Gulfport Pride event Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., along Beach Boulevard South in the downtown district.
The event will feature live entertainment, music and fundraisers at the local brick-and-mortars, plus a street market with more than 130 local vendors. Admission and parking are free.
The festival, organized by SIK Promotions with the support of LocalShops1 and the city of Gulfport, benefits the Gulfport Library's award-winning LGBTQ Resource Center, which is committed to promoting awareness of the diversity of experiences, contributions and needs of people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or queer.
“We welcome all to celebrate our city’s diversity with like-minded people safely,” said Paul Ray, Gulfport City Councilman and one of the event sponsors.
Entertainment will include performances by Marianne & The Professor, The String Rays, Hot Tonic, Laura Shepherd, Janessa Brooks and Anna Fillaxus Drag Show, and The DoubleM Band.
After the street market ends, the library will present SpeakOut: The Intersection of LGBTQ Identity and Art beginning at 5 p.m. Brianna Summers also will host Drag by the Bay from 6 to 8 p.m. at Neptune Grill.
St. Petersburg
The event that began as Pride Promenade in 2003 has since evolved into the month-long St. Pete Pride celebration that incorporates activities across the city. St. Pete Pride has grown into the biggest Pride celebration in the state of Florida and is ranked in the top 40 largest Pride celebrations in the world.
St. Pete Pride is a nonprofit organization created to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community through cultural events, educational programs, and advocacy actions.
This year’s celebration will start with a kickoff party June 1 at the Sirata Beach Resort and will feature live performances, a parade, and a street carnival.
The Friday Night Concert will take place Friday, June 24, 4 to 10 p.m., at Spa Beach at the St. Pete Pier, 615 Second Ave. NE. This year’s waterfront concert will feature international talent Todrick Hall, Pussy Riot and some of the region’s top LGBTQ+ artists. Thousands of attendees will stroll the waterfront, enjoying vendors, food trucks and interactive activities. Cost is $10 a person general admission. VIP tickets also are available. For tickets, visit www.tickettailor.com/events/stpetepride/678631.
The St. Pete Pride Parade will be presented Saturday, June 25, with the parade route running from Vinoy Park to Albert Whittard Park along Bayshore Drive.
The Parade Festival will begin at 2 p.m. on both sides of the parade route. In North Straub Park, there will be a variety of local vendors, food trucks, a DJ, and the beer garden. South Straub Park will be a 21-and-older space with a DJ, food and bars, and vendors. At night, South Straub will be transformed into a women and non-binary pop-up night club from 7 to 10 p.m., with an entertainment lineup to be announced. Across the way in Spa Beach will be another opportunity to enjoy Parade Day. Vendors, food trucks, and beverage stations will line Spa Beach leading up to the main entertainment stage. Entertainment will run from 2 to 3:45 p.m. and will resume after the parade and continue until 10 p.m.
The Pride Street Carnival will take place Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Grand Central District.
St. Pete Pride’s popular Sunday street festival will be reimagined as a carnival, bringing tens of thousands of all ages to the Grand Central District to enjoy block after block of entertainment, vendors, food, community partners, and interactive carnival games. With multiple performance stages, roaming street performers, and hundreds of participating businesses and organizations, there will be something for everyone.
Following is an overview of other events planned in connection with St. Pete Pride:
• June 11, 7 p.m. — Queer-E-Okee with Carson Kressley at the Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $45. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org. Kressley will introduce a roster of local queer musicians who will perform some of the LGBTQIA+ community’s most-beloved songs while the audience sings along with the help of karaoke-style lyrics projected onto a large screen.
• June 12, 7 p.m. — Sandra Bernhard will perform live at the Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $45. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• June 17, 7 p.m. — Get Nude: Drippin’ in Melanin, at Red Mesa Cantina, 128 Third St. S., St. Petersburg. St. Pete Pride and the Tampa Bay Black Lesbians Group partner for this event centering on the queer people of color (QTPOC) community. Cost is $10. Visit www.tickettailor.com/events/stpetepride/695253.
• June 17, 6 p.m. — Stonewall Reception, at the James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Cost is $75. Visit www.tickettailor.com/events/stpetepride/698301.
• June 18, 10 a.m. — LGBTQ Youth & Family Day will run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Drive NE; and South Straub Park, 198 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Admission is free. Guests will enjoy family-focused activities, vendors, and main stage performances.
• June 28, 6 p.m. — Transtastic, at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Drive NE. Cost is $10. Visit www.tickettailor.com/events/stpetepride/702523. This celebration of Tampa Bay’s Trans and Non-Binary community will feature a variety of talent, artistry, poetry and more from the community.
• June 30, 7 p.m. — The Pride Month Wrap Party will run from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Postcard Inn, 6300 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach. This is a free event.
For more information about St. Pete Pride, visit www.stpetepride.org.