Tropical storm conditions possible by weekend

National Hurricane Center is forecasting the arrival of the ninth tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season sometime today. If it does, its name would be Isaias.
The early track for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine shows it possibly headed toward the west coast of Florida and Pinellas County. If conditions remain favorable for development, Isaias could reach Florida by Sunday.
Most of the state is located inside the cone of uncertainty.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the potential cyclone was 55 miles west-southwest of Dominica and 350 miles southeast of San Juan Puerto Rico. It was moving west-northwest at 23 mph. Maximum winds were 45 mph.
In NHC’s discussion notes, forecasters say the potential storm is still a trough of low pressure with a poorly defined center. It is expected to become a tropical storm and reach maximum winds of 60 mph before landfall in the Dominican Republic on Thursday.
Then it will need time to recover. NHC is uncertain of what will happen next.
“Simply put, there are a lot of hurdles in the system’s way,” NHC said, stressing the large uncertainty in the forecast after the storm leaves the Caribbean.
NHC says the long-range track and intensity forecasts are more uncertain than usual because the system does not yet have a defined center and it still has to move over the high mountains of Hispaniola, after which it will likely encounter southwesterly shear over the Straits of Florida.
Residents are asked to monitor the storm.
National Weather Service is forecasting possible tropical storm conditions in Pinellas beginning on Saturday through Sunday night.
The busiest time of the Atlantic hurricane season is mid-August to late October. If you haven’t made preparations, this is the time to do so.
Pinellas County Emergency Management has lots of information on how to prepare for tropical weather. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm. Be sure to check out the preparedness guide at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/PDF/All_Hazard_Guide.pdf.
Season’s forecast
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its 2020 Atlantic hurricane season outlook on May 21. Forecasters say it is most likely that the season will be above average and could possibly be very active.
Odds are 60% that the season will be above normal, 30% it will be near normal and 10% it will be below normal.
Forecasters gave a 70% chance that 13-19 named storms would form with winds of 39 mph or higher, six-10 hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher and three-six major hurricanes, which are Category 3 or above with winds of 111 mph or higher.
An average season includes 12 named storms with six strengthening into a hurricane and three becoming a major hurricane.
NOAA will update the outlook before the busy season arrives.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.