Pinellas County unveils Purple Heart monument at War Veterans’ Memorial Park

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Commissioners unveiled the Purple Heart Memorial Aug. 7 on the Sundial Plaza at War Veterans’ Memorial Park in St. Petersburg as part of an observance of Purple Heart Day.
The day of remembrance, which falls on Aug. 7 each year, commemorates the creation of the Purple Heart Medal and recognizes the people awarded the military decoration.
U. S. Rep. Charlie Crist and keynote speaker Michael Delancey, a Marine, Purple Heart Medal recipient and founder of Pinellas Park’s Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch, addressed guests.
“As a county commission, we welcome every opportunity to recognize the men and women who have served our country,” Commission Chair Karen Williams Seel told those attending the unveiling. “Today, National Purple Heart Day, is especially important as we honor those who were wounded in combat or gave their lives defending our American Values.”
The new monument resides in War Veterans’ Memorial Park’s Sundial Plaza among other plaques and sculptures that recognize the service and sacrifices of members of the nation’s armed forces.
Inscribed on the top of the monument are the words, “Dedicated to all men and women wounded in all our wars.”
On the front face, the monument depicts the Purple Heart medal on one side and on the other, the words, “My stone is red for the blood they shed. The medal I bear is my county’s way to show they care. If I could be seen by all mankind maybe peace will come in my lifetime.”
In 2017, county commissioners designated Pinellas as a Purple Heart County to recognize community members who gave their lives or were wounded in combat.
War Veterans’ Memorial Park is at 9600 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg. For more information, visit www.pinellascounty.org/park.