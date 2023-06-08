St. Petersburg sets Pride Month events
ST. PETERSBURG — The city of St. Petersburg marked the beginning of Pride Month on June 1 by raising the Pride flag over City Hall, but events will continue through the end of June around the city.
• Saturday, June 24, 2-10 p.m. — St. Pete Pride Parade, TransMarch, and Festival at North Straub and Vinoy parks. Presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater.
• Grand Central Street Fair, Sunday, June 25, noon-5 p.m., Grand Central District. Presented by CAN Community Health.
Pride festivities will culminate at the end of June with one of the country's largest pride parades in downtown St. Pete. Tens of thousands are expected to attend.
For the month of June, the city will partner with local businesses to create "Letters of Love," an interactive community activation to celebrate and share love and positivity for the LGBTQ+ community. Community members can share stories of strength, love, and empowerment at in-person take-and-make stations at participating locations or online at www.stpete.org/LettersOfLove.
More St. Pete Pride events and information can be found at www.stpetepride.org.
Bay Pines ‘walls’ to honor women vets
ST. PETERSBURG — Bay Pines VA Healthcare System has unveiled plans to install Women Veteran Walls at all locations throughout the healthcare system in recognition of the 100th year of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs providing health care services to women veterans.
The C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center and Lee County Healthcare Center will be the first two locations for the displays. The remaining VA clinics within the healthcare system in Bradenton, Naples, north Pinellas, Port Charlotte, Sarasota, Sebring, and St. Petersburg are scheduled to have their displays complete by 2024.
The 4-foot by 6-foot maple spectrum displays will feature all six military service seals and aluminum letters that read “100 Years of Serving Women Veterans.” A frosted acrylic panel collage of key words and phrases from women veterans will be placed at the bottom of each wall. The center of the wall will contain six frames that will include portraits of women Veterans, their branch of service, and a brief biography for each honoree.
South Pasadena vice mayor is Home Rule Hero
SOUTH PASADENA — Thomas Reid, vice mayor of South Pasadena, has been recognized by the Florida League of Cities with a 2023 Home Rule Hero award for his advocacy work during the recent Florida legislative session.
FLC said in a press release that Reid “worked tirelessly throughout session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda.”
Reid was born and raised in Northern Virginia where he lived for 40 years. In the 1980s he was a member of the U.S. Senate staff for five years where he developed his passion for public service and politics. Reid has been a resident of South Pasadena for five years.
He was elected to the South Pasadena City Commission in March 2020 and reelected in March 2023. He was appointed vice mayor in March 2021 and again in March 2023.
Seats available on St. Petersburg boards, committees
ST. PETERSBURG — The city of St. Petersburg has three boards and committees with vacancies that are seeking residents to serve.
• Board of Trustees of the Police Pension Fund (two vacancies). The Board of Trustees of the Police Pension Fund is responsible for the administration, operation, and investments of the Police Pension Plan. For more information visit www.stpete.org/ppb.
• Civil Service Board (wo vacancies, two alternate members)..The Civil Service Board is a quasi-judicial review board created by the St. Petersburg City Charter to provide classified employees with an economical and less formal opportunity to have certain disciplinary actions reviewed by a board of lay persons..For information visit www.stpete.org/csb.
• Investment Oversight Committee (multiple vacancies)..The Investment Oversight Committee meets to discuss prior investment activities, recommend changes in investment strategies, and make suggestions on portfolio management and internal controls..For more information visit www.stpete.org/ioc.
Fertilizer ban is in effect
ST. PETERSBURG — The city of St. Petersburg is making its annual request that residents help protect the local environment and participate in a citywide fertilizer ban from June 1 to September 30.
Increased rainfall in the summer months can cause nutrients from fertilizer to reach bodies of water and lead to environmental issues like algae blooms, fish kills and water quality problems.
The city recommends the following actions to help maintain the health of waterways and marine life:
• Treat your lawn with a slow-release fertilizer in the spring or fertilizer-free micronutrients in the summer to keep your lawn happy all summer.
• Pick up any debris or vegetation near storm drains year-round to keep it from entering local waterways.
• Follow a no-mow zone six feet from any water body, helping to establish a protective barrier.
• Make sure your lawn maintenance/landscaper is certified through Pinellas County.
• Replace some or all of your lawn with Florida-friendly natives.
More information can be found at stpete.org/fertilizer.
Legion gives $29,000 to VA’s Fisher House
ST. PETERSBURG — American Legion Post 273, the largest American Legion in the United States, recently presented a donation of $29,889.28 to the Bay Pines VA Fisher House.
The post said the amount was representative of its members. The donation was presented June 1 during the post’s annual open house at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center.
Shentrela Diggins, manager of Bay Pines VA Fisher House, said the donation will be used to purchase essential items service members, veterans, families, and caregivers need while residing at Fisher House.
The Bay Pines VA Fisher House is preparing for the grand opening of its second house on the Bay Pines campus this fall, next to Fisher House 1 near Lake Timucuan.