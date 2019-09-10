LARGO — Creative Pinellas, the county’s local arts agency, announces the return of the Emerging Artist Grant, designed to assist artists establishing an upward trajectory in their career with the tools to make the leap to their next step as professional artists.
The program sets the stage for the grantees’ success by providing funding, a professional artist mentor and an exhibition to display or perform their work.
Artists are carefully selected by a panel of artists and curators based on their portfolio, vision for the future and commitment to show or perform their work for the benefit of the county’s residents and visitors.
Grants will be awarded for original work in the disciplines of choreography, literature, media arts, music composition, theater/musical theater, visual arts and interdisciplinary arts. Program guidelines and eligibility details, grant FAQs and the online application are available at creativepinellas.org. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 21.
Grantees will be selected on or around Nov. 16. Creative Pinellas will work to pair recipients with an artist mentor to guide the grantee through their development as a professional artist. They will have several months to create new work culminating in an exhibition at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas tentatively set for May 14, 2020.
Over the course of the funding period, recipients will provide an insight into their creative processes for interested visitors through blogs posted at creativepinellas.org. Past awardees have written about current projects, critiques on work in progress, reflections on life as an artist and more.
For more information about Creative Pinellas and its grant programs and to apply, visit creativepinellas.org/grants or contact Danny Olda, manager of Curatorial Programs, Content and Engagement, at danny.olda@creativepinellas.org.