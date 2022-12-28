For the residents of Pinellas County, 2022 has provided plenty of highs and low, including some long-term goals accomplished and long-term careers coming to an end. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights — and lowlights — from areas around Pinellas.
BEACHES
All aboard the SunRunner
The PSTA’s new rapid transit service is officially in service. Now, passengers can travel from the barrier island to downtown St. Petersburg in about 35 minutes.
Fifteen years after local transportation leaders first pitched the project as a potential antidote to the area’s growing congestion and parking woes, the SunRunner service became available Oct. 21.
The $44 million project connecting downtown St. Petersburg with South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach along a 10.3-mile route.
The SunRunner buses, with “Mr. Sun” emblazoned on the side, are scheduled to run every 15 minutes during the day and every 30 minutes in the evening.
Fire district saved
Residents along the beaches and in unincorporated Seminole came to the aid of the Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue District that was in dire financial straits.
The ballot item, which called for a new ad valorem tax of 0.67 mills, or $0.67 for every $1,000 of taxable value, passed by an overwhelming 75-25% margin.
“On behalf of all of the Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue District to our community and our leaders, thank you so much for helping us pass this extremely important referendum vote last night,” Chief Jeffrey Davidson said Nov. 9. “We’ve been serving Indian Rocks Beach since 1951, and without this passing it wasn’t going to continue much longer. So, we want to thank you. We really appreciate all this support from everyone.”
Golf course makeover
Treasure Island city commissioners this year approved the redesign of the city’s, 10-acre, nine-hole Treasure Bay Golf Course, including replacement of its aged seawall with a “living shoreline.”
The facility will include a 3,500-linear-foot walking trail with three exercise stations and two picnic pavilions. A much-needed new irrigation system will be installed along with replacement of two water pond hazards.
Upgrades and construction should start around March 2023 and take a year to complete. The city recently approved a plan to someday add a kayak launch to the living shoreline.
BELLEAIR
Rocky ride at the top
When the Belleair Town Commission decided in April to conduct a study of the workplace culture at Town Hall following a rash of employee resignations, Town Manager JP Murphy said he welcomed the evaluation.
Days later, Murphy handed in his resignation, touching off a frenzied few weeks where Police Chief Rick Doyle was named interim town manager, then relinquished the role when a potential conflict of interest was raised. That led to interviews with four candidates for the interim position before the commission chose Gay Lancaster to right the ship. The commission ultimately voted 4-1 to extend Lancaster’s contract for an additional eight months and to remove interim from her title.
Golf club attracts spotlight
The latest installment of Capital One’s “The Match,” a made-for-TV event featuring PGA Tour legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, brought a buzz to Belleair and the Pelican Golf Club on Dec. 10. The fundraiser featured Woods in his first action since July and current world No. 1 McIlroy pitted against fellow tour stars and longtime buddies Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas in a 12-hole benefit for Hurricane Ian relief. Tickets reportedly cost $1,500 each and were limited to Pelican members only, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, and LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam among the gallery on a crisp fall night.
Just weeks earlier, professional women’s golfers took center stage at the golf club.
Inclement weather bookended the Pelican Women’s Championship, as the Nov. 10 first round was washed out by Tropical Storm Nicole and the leader’s tee times for the final round on Nov. 13 were delayed a half hour by a passing shower.
But the soft course and unpredictable conditions didn’t faze defending champ Nelly Korda. The 24-year-old Bradenton resident shot a sizzling 6 under par on the final day of play for a one-shot victory over Lexi Thompson, capturing her second consecutive title at the event.
Water woes
The town is facing a question many communities across the country have faced, namely what do with about an aging water treatment plant that is leading to slightly elevated levels of trihalomethanes in the water.
The town has three options: convert the plant to reverse-osmosis, a process that could cost upward of $12 million; sell the facility to a third party, a national utility “retailer”; or negotiate with the county to hook into their water supply, with Belleair decommissioning the existing plant and becoming retail water customers of Pinellas County.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection flagged the system earlier this year after it discovered fluctuating levels of trihalomethanes, a chemical compound, in the town’s drinking water. After performing testing, the town had prepared to move forward with discussions about tapping into the county’s water supply.
CLEARWATER
Downtown Development
Two projects that have been discussed for many years are finally moving forward.
On Nov. 8, voters overwhelmingly decided to allow the city to sell two downtown bluff parcels to Gotham Property Acquisitions and The DeNunzio Group so the developers can build a $400 million hotel, apartment and retail project.
The parcels include the 1.3-acre site of the now-demolished Harborview Center at the northwest corner of Osceola Avenue and Cleveland Street and the 2.6-acre vacant City Hall a half-block south.
Proposed for the Harborview site: a 13-story, 158-room hotel with 9,000 square feet of commercial space, including a 1,000-person conference center and a rooftop bar. A separate two-story building would include 12,000 square feet of commercial space and a beer garden.
Proposed for the City Hall site: 500 to 600 apartments across two 27-story towers. This site will have 25,000 square feet of space for ground floor retail, restaurants and cultural uses.
Work is already underway on the city’s $84 million project to redevelop Coachman Park.
Construction on the 4,000-seat bandshell is ongoing. Construction work is also underway on event restrooms, a new dockmaster’s building at the marina, and restrooms for the planned playground and splash pad.
The council also recently approved a deal with Ruth Eckerd Hall to manage the amphitheater.
DUNEDIN
A path to the Preserve
The City Commission’s unanimous decision to buy the 80.4-acre Jerry Lake at its appraised value of $495,000 was called epic during a discussion April 19.
The property is near the northeast corner of Virginia Avenue and Keene Road, abutting the northern boundary of the Gladys Douglas Preserve, which the city recently acquired. The two properties combined will provide nearly 125 acres of additional recreation and public space.
“There is nothing this commission will do that will ever surpass the importance and impact of this decision,” Commissioner Moe Freaney said.
Gateway going forward
City commissioners approved a development agreement for the large Gateway project, proposed for a site at Main Street, Milwaukee Avenue and Skinner Boulevard.
The June action ended the city's long-running review process for the mixed-use project. In its final approved form, the project features 90 apartment units, a 79-room boutique hotel and retail/restaurant/food hall space.
LARGO
A good year for green space
Voters swatted away a developer’s proposal to construct a massive sports complex on a vacant piece of city-owned land west of the Largo Central Park Nature Preserve.
Porter Development LLC hoped to transform the 87.9-acre parcel east of the Largo Public Library into a sports tourism destination. A portion of the site was once used as a landfill and home to the Bay Area Renaissance Festival.
But nearby residents weren’t having it, and a grassroots effort from some residents near the proposed development mobilized to rally opposition.
Another piece of green space will remain green after city leaders agreed to purchase the former Pinecrest Golf Course property for $600,000 across the street from Taylor Park.
The goal, City Manager Henry Schubert said, is to use the 26-acre property as a stormwater retention area that could aid private construction in the area to the north.
It could also serve as a passive park with some amenities like trails and picnic tables.
Horizon on the Horizon
Construction is underway on the most ambitious project in the city’s history.
On Oct. 18, city leaders gathered at the 400 block of West Bay Drive to mark the beginning of construction of Horizon West Bay, a complex that they say will pave the way for an economic renaissance downtown.
The project features two five-story buildings that include a municipal services facility with 85,000 square feet of office space, a 350-space parking garage and about 18,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floors that could house up to 10 businesses. It also will feature a public plaza, indoor and outdoor event spaces, and several sustainability features such as a large solar array that will provide about 15% of the energy usage.
City commissioners on Aug. 2 unanimously approved a contract with Biltmore Construction Co. for up to $69.6 million to construct the facility.
The total cost of the complex on the north side of the 400 block of West Bay Drive is expected to total $80.8 million, which includes land acquisition, design fees, furniture and move-in costs.
PINELLAS COUNTY
County Leadership
For the first time in a long time, a seat on the County Commission is not reserved for Karen Seel.
Seel had already announced her intentions to retire in 2024 when she was scheduled to run for reelection, but due to what many consider as political maneuvering her plans were foiled.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to have served the citizens of Pinellas County for 23 years,” Seel said in a written statement to Tampa Bay Newspapers. “While I was planning to retire in 2024, the State Legislature passed a law that requires that Rene Flowers and I must run for re-election this year. The law only pertains to Pinellas County and was politically motivated. As much as I enjoy serving, I decided to retire.”
For the first time in many years, the commission now also has a Republican majority after former state legislator Chris Latvala and Brian Scott, who owns Escot Bus Lines, joined Kathleen Peters and Dave Eggers on the commission.
Near-miss
Residents braced for the worst as Hurricane Ian churned our way in September. Evacuation orders were enacted, shelters were set up, and homes were boarded up.
During a news conference in Largo, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged people to take the proper precautions as Ian, a 500-mile-wide, Category 4 storm expected to cause catastrophic property damage and flooding.
The storm, however, turned southeast and Pinellas was once again spared from disaster.
But the lack of devastation locally — damage was mostly limited to fallen tree limbs and power outages — combined with the advance preparation countywide turned into efforts to help those in need.
Here & There
• A citizen-led effort to get a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot asking whether to impose term limits on the Pinellas County Commission did not obtain the signatures needed in time to get the measure in front of voters this year.
• Responding to rising housing costs and reports of discrimination, the Pinellas County Commission on Aug. 2 passed a tenants bill of rights that will require landlords to provide notice of rent increases and late fees and prohibit them from discriminating against renters with housing vouchers.
SEMINOLE
Shakeup in city government
The year wrapped up with a change on the City Council after Tom Christy lost his seat.
His removal was automatic under a city charter provision stipulating that council members forfeit their seats when they fail to make three consecutive regular meetings. Christy, 71, has missed all meetings and workshops since he suffered a severe stroke in September, but his fellow council members had voted to excuse all of his absences except for the last three.
Returning to their council seats this year were Mayor Leslie Waters, Jim Olliver and Thom Barnhorn, who received three-year terms this summer after nobody filed to run against them.
Earlier in the year, Seminole’s longtime community development director, Mark Ely, retired from his post.
Ely, also known for sizable donations to city recreational improvements through the years, “will be greatly missed,” City Manager Ann Toney-Deal said
His successor is Wesley Wright, a former planning manager in St. Pete Beach.
But there’s no doubt Wright has big shoes to fill following the departure of Ely, who Waters referred to as “a walking and talking encyclopedia of city codes and ordinances.”
Business as usual
A new woman has taken the reins of the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce.
An eye for detail, a history of team-building and a love of community are just a few reasons why Randi Nash-Ortiz is a perfect choice to lead the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce, said chamber president Allison Bean.
When Nash-Ortiz said she saw that the Chamber was seeking a new director, she knew she would be a perfect fit.
"It was just the opportunity to be a part of this community at a different level," she said. "Working as director of education at Temple Beth El for over 17 years played a big part. I loved the congregants, families, doing community events and public speaking, I’ve always been in the public eye."
Plenty of new businesses have also set up shop in the city.
Among them were Sportsman’s Warehouse and Osteria Bricco in Seminole City Center, the Salty Pelican Market and Smokehouse on Seminole Boulevard, El Jalisco on Starkey Road, Oh! Gelato on 102nd Avenue.