Governor signs sales tax holidays into law

Floridians have three sales tax holidays to look forward to this year, including one to promote disaster preparedness coming up on May 28-June 6.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 7061 May 21, which includes the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday and the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday on July 31-Aug. 9, as well as a new one called Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday set for July 1-7.
The Florida Retail Federation applauded the governor for signing the bill.
"Thank you to Gov. DeSantis for bringing meaningful tax relief to Florida families and driving shoppers to Florida’s retail stores with the signing of HB 7061," said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. "These tax-free holidays enable Florida families to stock up on supplies for hurricane season, summer fun and back-to-school, and save on taxes. We encourage consumers to shop local during these savings events. Florida’s retail stores stand ready to welcome shoppers with open doors, stocked shelves and extra deals!”
Disaster preparedness
The break in costs on disaster supplies comes just before the June 1 start of hurricane season.
“The approach of hurricane season is an excellent reminder to prepare not just for storms, but for all potential disasters,” said Jim Zingale, executive director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “The 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is an excellent opportunity for Floridians to save money while gathering the supplies they need to be safe.”
Tax-free items include:
• Portable self-powered light source selling for $40 or less;
• Certain portable radios selling for $50 or less;
• Tarps selling for $100 or less;
• Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits selling for $100 or less;
• Gas or diesel fuel tanks selling for $50 or less;
• Packages of certain battery types, selling for $50 or less;
• Nonelectric food storage coolers selling for $60 or less;
• Portable generators for use in a power outage selling for $1,000 or less;
• Reusable ice selling for $20 or less; and
• Portable power banks selling for $60 or less.
For more information, visit floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.
Freedom Week
The state’s newest sales tax holiday is meant to encourage people to leave their house by providing a price break on events and activities as well as supplies needed to enjoy outdoor fun.
Tax-free items include:
• Live music events;
• Live sporting events;
• Movies at the movie theater;
• Entry to a museum, including any annual passes;
• Entry to a state park, including any annual passes;
• Entry to a ballet, play, or musical theatre performance;
• Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, or musical theatre performances;
• Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event; or
• Access or use of private and/or membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities.
Tax-free recreational supplies including boating and water activity, camping, fishing, general outdoor supplies and sports equipment, on the list are:
• The first $75 on the price of life jackets and coolers;
• The first $50 on the price of safety flares;
• The first $150 on the price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable water tubes;
• The first $300 on the price of paddleboards and surfboards;
• The first $500 on the price of canoes and kayaks;
• The first $75 on the price of paddles and oars; and
• The first $25 on the price of snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks.
• The first $200 on the price of purchase of tents;
• The first $50 on the price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs; and
• The first $30 on the price of camping lanterns and flashlights.
• The first $75 on the price of individual rods and reels; or
• The first $150 on the price of a set of rods and reels;
• The first $30 on the price of tackle boxes or bags; and
• The first $5 on the price of individual bait or fishing tackle; or
• The first $10 on the price of multiple bait and tackle items sold together.
• Up to the first $15 on the price of sunscreen or insect repellant;
• The first $100 on a pair of sunglasses;
• The first $200 on a pair of binoculars;
• The first $30 on the price of water bottles;
• The first $50 on the price of hydration packs;
• The first $250 of the sales price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills;
• The first $50 of the sales price of bicycle helmets; and
• The first $250 of the sales price of bicycles.
Back-to-School
The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday incudes clothing, school supplies and computers and accessories the same as past years, including:
• Clothing and shoes, priced $60 or less per item;
• Backpacks, handbags and wallets, priced $60 or less per item;
• School supplies, priced $15 or less per item; and
• Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories, up to $1,000 per item will be tax-free.