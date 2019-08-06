CLEARWATER — The average airfare at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport was the eighth lowest among 416 U.S. airports for the first quarter of 2019, according to information at https://www.transtats.bts.gov/AverageFare/.
Airport officials say the average domestic round-trip airfare at St. Pete-Clearwater International, call letters PIE, is $126.14 compared to the National Domestic Average of $352.06 as reported in by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Bureau of Transportation Statistics. PIE’s average fare is 179% less than the national average, officials say.
Allegiant Travel operates 54 non-stop destinations to and from PIE out of the airport’s 55 domestic destinations.
Airport Director Tom Jewsbury said, “We are very pleased to see Allegiant’s continued growth at PIE with affordable air fare for our local community and for visitors enjoying our beautiful destination. We are making several improvements that will be completed in the coming year that will improve customer amenities and our opportunities for continued growth. Thank you to our passengers, businesses and employees for making PIE a success.”