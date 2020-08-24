Tropical storms Laura and Marco continue on their journey toward the northern Gulf of Mexico this week. While Pinellas County will be spared from the worst of their wrath, there will be some effects, including rip currents, dangerous boating conditions and high humidity.
The National Weather Service has issued a high rip current risk in effect through at least Wednesday evening due to increasing wave action from Marco and Laura.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. They occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. NWS advises the public to swim near a lifeguard and pay attention to flags and signs.
NWS says rip currents can take even the best swimmers away from show into deeper water, and offers some advice, including if you become caught in a rip current, yell for help.
Try to remain calm. Do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.
Marco and Laura also are creating hazardous conditions on Gulf waters. NWS has issued a small craft advisory for near and offshore waters beginning Monday afternoon into Tuesday with a gale warning possible by tonight.
Deep tropical moisture also is increasing the humidity and heat index values between 108 and 112 are expected from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday. High heat index values also are expected on Tuesday. NWS says the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity may case heat illnesses to occur.
The public is advised to drink plenty of fluids, preferably water, and to stay inside under an air conditioner if at all possible. Stay out of the sun. NWS also recommends checking on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
People who work or spend time outdoors should take extra precautions and if possible schedule strenuous activities in the early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.
Local forecast
NWS forecasts scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m. on Monday. The day is expected to be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95 and heat index values as high as 111. Breezy conditions are forecast, with an east southeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight, mainly before 8. It should be partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Windy conditions will continue with an east southeast wind at 17-23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. are expected on Tuesday. Otherwise it should be mostly sunny, with a high near 93 and heat index values as high as 108. Windy conditions are expected again, with an east southeast wind of 14-21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast mainly before 8 on Tuesday night. It should be partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East southeast winds of 8 to 10 mph are likely. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tropical Storms
As of 11 a.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Marco was 55 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The storm was moving north northwest at 8 p.m. Maximum sustained winds were down to 50 mph. A storm surge warning is in effect for Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Morgan City to the Mississippi/Alabama border, as well as Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and New Orleans.
Marco is expected to make landfall most likely along the Louisiana coast tonight and become a depression by Tuesday morning and dissipate within the next couple of days.
Tropical Storm Laura was about 65 miles east southeast of Cayo Largo. The storm was moving west northwest at 20 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 60 mph. Laura is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday.
Tropical storm warnings were in effect in Cuba, as well as the Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West and the Dry Tortugas. Laura is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Wednesday night.
Busiest part of the season
August through October is historically the busiest part to the Atlantic hurricane season when about 90% of hurricanes form, according to Louis Uccellini, director of the National Weather Service.
Hurricane season begins in June and ends Nov. 30.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s Climate Prediction Center forecast that 2020 will be an above normal season. It says chances are 85% that the season will above normal with an even higher potential it will be classified as an extremely active.
NOAA now predicts that this year could have between 19-25 named storms, seven-11 hurricanes and three-six major hurricanes, which are a Category 3 or above. The numbers include the previous storms and hurricanes.
An average hurricane season includes 12 named storms with six strengthening into a hurricane and three becoming a major hurricane.
As of Aug. 22, 14 tropical storms have formed this season and three hurricanes.
Time to prepare
While Floridians may not have to worry about the latest two storms, the season is far from over.
Pinellas County Emergency Management continues to urge residents to finalize their plans and preparations now.
Start by finding out if you live in an evacuation zone. You can find out by visiting pinellascounty.org/knowyourzone, downloading the Ready Pinellas app for iOS or Android. You also can call 727-453-3150 from a land line and enter your 10-digit home phone number to find out your zone. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center via online chat at www.bit.ly/PinellasChat.
Emergency Management says it is important to stay informed and urge residents to sign up for Alert Pinellas at www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas. In addition, residents should monitor local news, National Weather Service and the county’s website, pinellascounty.org, and social media pages.
Tips for preparing and planning tools are available in the 2020 All Hazard Guide at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency.
Residents should purchase necessary items to complete survival kit now. Make sure your kit includes face coverings, sanitizer and necessary hygiene supplies. Make sure to gather important papers and put them in a safe place.
You can review a preparedness checklist at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/prepareahead.htm.
Emergency Management also advises those with special needs to preregister for special needs shelters now by calling the County Information Center at 727-464-4333. Residents only need to register for special needs shelters once per season, so doing it now will help you for the rest of the year.
Anyone who will need to use a public shelter with their pet should sign up now by www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/petpreparedness.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.