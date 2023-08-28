10:20 p.m. Tuesday: Power outages reported in Indian Rocks Beach and Clearwater
As bands from Idalia begin rolling into the bay area, Duke Energy reported an increased number of power outages. About 1,000 were without power just east of downtown Clearwater, 970 in Indian Rocks Beach, 246 in Palm Harbor, and 147 in Redington Beach.
6 p.m. Tuesday: Power outages reported in Seminole
Duke Energy has already reported power outages as a result of fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment.
The biggest cluster is about 253 customers without power in Seminole in the neighborhood north of Park Boulevard between 119th and 122nd streets.
It's estimated power will be restored by 7 p.m.
4:20 p.m. Tuesday: Tarpon Springs urges drivers to stay off the road
City officials are requesting all residents to stay off the road as much as possible. Some tidal flooding has already occurred, and additional tidal flooding associated with Idalia and the king tide is expected to occur, especially with high tides at approximately 1:20 a.m. Wednesday and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Incidents of people driving around high-water signs have already been reported.
To report downed trees or other issues to the city EOC, call 727-938-3711 or 727-938-3737.
4:20 p.m. Tuesday: City of Dunedin updates
• Trash and Recycling is suspended Tuesday and Wednesday. Drop-off site containers have been removed. No yard waste will be collected at this time.
• All City facilities are now closed to the public. This includes all recreation centers, the library, all parks, and public restrooms. Power and water has been shut down at the Marina.
• Emergency Operations
The City Commission has declared a state of emergency. The Emergency Operations Center was activated Tuesday afternoon. Fire Department Storm Units will be staffed to respond to wires down and other storm damage incidents until weather conditions deteriorate.
• Sandbag distribution is now closed.
3:15 p.m. Tuesday: AdventHealth North Pinellas transfers all patients
AdventHealth North Pinellas evacuated more than 60 patients to other AdventHealth facilities. The transfer of patients was completed early Tuesday afternoon.
The decision to evacuate was made out of an abundance of caution, considering the projected storm surge of 5-7 feet, mandatory evacuation orders and the hospital’s proximity to the Gulf of Mexico.
As part of the evacuation efforts, AdventHealth North Pinellas is rescheduling all elective procedures taking place on Tuesday (8/29) and Wednesday (8/30), including surgeries, imaging, rehab, Cath Lab, endoscopies and more. These procedures will resume on Thursday (8/31) and Friday (9/1).
The AdventHealth ER in Palm Harbor, located at 34106 US Hwy 19 N., Palm Harbor, will remain open and operational indefinitely throughout the storm.
For further updates and information, please visit AdventHealth.com/hurricane.
2:30 p.m. Tuesday: FHP says traffic still flowing
FHP troopers are monitoring bay area roadways and bridges, according to Sgt. Steve Gaskins.
"Traffic is moving efficiently at this hour with the exception of heavy volume along eastbound I-4 approaching I-75 and southbound on I-75 departing I-4," according to a news release.
Bay area bridges remain open at this hour, including the Skyway Bridge, which is currently experiencing wind gusts up to 40 mph.
2:20 p.m. Tuesday: Waste Management suspends collection
Waste Management has suspended collection services in Pinellas County as of 1 p.m. to move its vehicles to higher ground. Collection services will also be suspended on Wednesday. Visit www.wmfloridastorm.com for updated information and resumption of service details.
1 p.m. Tuesday: Uber offering free trips to shelters
Uber is offering free round-trip rides to state-approve Florida shelters up to $35.
Applies to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter in Hernando, Hillsborough, Leon, Manatee and Pinellas counties. Use the Uber app and add promo code IDALIARELIEF.
Approved shelters are listed at floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters. Maximum discount of up to $35 each way (2 trips) per rider.
Must add the promo code prior to booking your trip.
Noon Tuesday: St. Pete Beach begins to see flooding
The city announced it is starting to see water rise over seawalls and street flooding.
The city is expected to see 4 to 7 feet of storm surge on the barrier islands during Hurricane Idalia. The entire city is in the zone A evacuation zone, which is under mandatory evacuation.
8 a.m. Tuesday: AdventHealth North Pinellas evacuating
AdventHealth North Pinellas hospital in Tarpon Springs announced that it will be evacuating out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our patients, visitors and team members.
It has canceled and will reschedule all elective procedures (including surgeries, imaging, rehab, Cath Lab, endoscopies, and any other elective department procedures) taking place this week.
It is relocating more than 60 patients to other AdventHealth hospitals in the region by noon Tuesday.
The AdventHealth North Pinellas Hospital ER will remain open until 3 p.m. Tuesday and the AdventHealth ER in Palm Harbor will remain open indefinitely.
7:30 p.m. Monday: Belleair town closures
Town of Belleair facilities will be closed beginning noon Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday.
Normal trash pickup will take place as usual on Tuesday. There will be no special trash pickup on Wednesday.
The Dimmitt Community Center is closed and will remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
6:35 p.m. Monday: Dunedin closing facilities
All city of Dunedin facilities are closed to the public. Reopening of city facilities depending on storm and recovery conditions. All recreation and library programs are cancelled until further notice.
Power and water will be shut down Monday at the Marina. Those who have a vessel at the Marina are encouraged to remove or secure their vessel immediately.
Emergency Operations
The City Commission has declared a state of emergency. A Facebook Live will be convened Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. The Emergency Operations Center will be activated at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Fire Department Storm Units will be staffed to respond to wires down and other incidents.
Trash & Recycling
Residential Trash and Recycling is suspended for routes Tuesday and Wednesday. Collections will continue for commercial customers. No yard waste will be collected at this time; do not put out yard waste.
Sandbag Distribution
Sandbag distribution will be available 8 a.m. until noon Tuesday at 903 Michigan Blvd. pending available supplies and or inclement weather.
5 p.m. Monday: City of Clearwater to close city offices, libraries and recreation centers Aug. 29-30
City offices, recreation centers, athletic fields, tennis complexes, Moccasin Lake Nature Park and libraries will close Aug. 29 to 30.
Clearwater solid waste and recycling crews will be working Tuesday, Aug. 29, and will perform regular trash and recycling services for Tuesday routes only. There will be no service collection on Wednesday, Aug. 30, for residential and commercial customers, and services are anticipated to resume Thursday, Aug. 31.
4:15 p.m. Monday: City of Pinellas Park closures
In preparation for Hurricane Idalia the city has opened its Emergency Operations Center.
All City Administrative Offices, the Barbara S. Ponce Library and all city parks will close noon Tuesday and will remain closed through Wednesday.
All city recreation centers will close Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will remained closed through Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the city of Pinellas Park will open multiple self-service sandbag sites for residents only. Residents can get up to 10 sandbags each. Residents must show a water bill and/or valid driver's license indicating they are a resident of Pinellas Park in order to receive their sandbags. Staff will be onsite to assist. Pick up location and times are below:
Helen Howarth Park: 6301 94th Ave N. - Tuesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weather permitting)
Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave. N. - Tuesday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weather permitting)
Broderick Park: 6101 66th Ave N. - Tuesday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weather permitting)
Visit www.pinellas-park.com for storm related updates.
3:45 p.m. Monday: City of Largo updates
All city facilities will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday including: Largo City Hall (There will be no building inspections performed during this time), the Largo Public Library, Highland Recreation Complex and Family Aquatic Center, Southwest Recreation Complex and Pool, Largo Community Center, Central Park Performing Arts Center, and the Largo Golf Course.
Weather permitting, the City will reopen for normal business hours on Thursday.
The city is not distributing sandbags.
Currently, solid waste residential collections will remain as scheduled.
3:15 p.m. Monday: Bay Pines VA
The Emergency Department at C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center is currently closed to ambulance services and walk-in visits.
C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center will be closing all operations Tuesday through Friday.
Bradenton, North Pinellas, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg VA Clinics, in addition to the Largo location, are closed all day Wednesday with a plan to reopen locations noon Thursday, contingent on conditions and staff available.
2 p.m. Monday: Tarpon Springs announces closures
The city of Tarpon Springs will be closing all facilities in anticipation of the approach of Idalia on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is anticipated at this time that all facilities will reopen on Thursday.
This includes City Hall, Community Center, Library, Heritage Center, Cultural Center, Golf Course, Yard Waste and all park facilities. The Planning and Zoning Work Session scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to a future date to be determined.
Following the lead of the state and Pinellas County, the city declared a state of emergency today.
11:50 a.m. Monday: Safety Harbor garbage collection
The city announced that Wednesday garbage collection will be postponed until Thursday. Thursday and Friday’s recycling routes will be collected on Friday.