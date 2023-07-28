LARGO — SPCA Tampa Bay is waiving adoption fees for certain pocket pets and livestock through Thursday, Aug. 31.
The majority of animals such as birds, rabbits, mice, chickens and guinea pigs can now be adopted without a fee.
More than 100 pocket pets and livestock are available for adoption.
Adoptable pocket pets and livestock can be viewed at spcatampabay.org/pocket-pets, or individuals can come to the shelter in Largo at 9099 130th Ave. N.
Check spcatampabay.org/locations for hours. The adoption office is closed Monday and Tuesday.