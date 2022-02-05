Pinellas County Commission meetings return to Clearwater

LARGO — Starting with a Feb. 3 work session, Pinellas County commissioners and other county agencies began hosting their meetings back in Clearwater.
Government agencies moved their meeting location to the Magnolia Room in the Extension Building, 12520 Ulmerton Road in Largo, in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The long-time meeting location in the Fifth Floor Assembly Room at the County Courthouse in Clearwater did not have adequate space to allow for social distancing to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines.
Even though social distancing rules have lessened since that time, the meeting room at the court house still didn’t have space to accommodate organizations with leadership in numbers more than seven, which is the number of county commissioners.
Commissioners also weren’t comfortable with the space that would have been available to social distance for their meetings, especially during work sessions. They also were concerned about the amount of space to provide safe conditions for the public.
However, the goal had always been to move back home to Clearwater as soon as possible. So, county staff has spent the past few months renovating space in the building that houses the Communications Department at 333 Chestnut St. in Clearwater. The new space named the Palm Room has enough space to accommodate meetings for larger groups and provide more space to facilitate commissioners and staff during county work sessions.
The new space also will allow meetings to be televised and live streamed, per the insistence of some commissioners especially Kathleen Peters.
Commission Chair Charlie Justice thanked staff during a Jan. 25 meeting for its work to not only find a safe space to host meetings during the pandemic but also create new space that allowed the commission to move back “home” to the county seat in Clearwater.
The first meeting scheduled in the Palm Room was a work session on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Regular county meetings will return to the Assembly Room on Court Street on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 9:30 a.m.
For more information and to view the upcoming meeting schedule, see agendas, videos of past meetings and meeting minutes, visit https://pinellas.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved a first amendment to the agreement with Wharton Smith Inc. for professional design services for the lift station replacement portion of the North Redington Beach fire rescue station project.
The maximum guaranteed price for the project is just over $4.3 million. Construction of the fire rescue station is expected to begin after the lift station is completed in early 2023 and take about one year.
• Approved a joint project agreement with the city of Belleair Bluffs for construction and relocation of county water distribution mains and gravity sewer mains in conjunction with proposed road construction and drainage system improvements along Marlin Drive from Southwind Drive to Belmar Drive. The estimated cost to the county is $550,000.
• Approved a sovereignty submerged land easement with the board of trustees of the internal improvement trust fund of Florida’s Living Shoreline project at Phillippe Park in Safety Harbor. The easement will allow the project to proceed on state lands. The first phase of the project is located on county land on the southern-most portion of the park.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.