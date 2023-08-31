TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of Brian Butler, Rep. Berny Jacques, and Altony Lee to the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force.
Butler is the president and Chief Executive Officer of JCB Construction, Inc. He is the chair of the University of Central Florida Foundation and was recognized as the 2022 “Most Influential Businessman” by Florida Trend magazine and the Orlando Business Journal.
Jacques is the Senior Partnership Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and the Florida House Representative for District 59 where he has served since 2022. He currently serves on the Sixth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission.
Lee is the interim Assistant Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs for the Board of Governors of the State University System. Previously, he served as the director of university relations and engagement and an adjunct professor of communications at Florida Gulf Coast University.