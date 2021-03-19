Forward Pinellas Board recognizes Florida Bike Month
Forward Pinellas Board is recognizing March 2021 as Florida Bike Month In an effort to promote bike safety and celebrate the many benefits of bicycling.
With more than 2.1 million trail users counted in 2020 with the Forward Pinellas trail count program, it is evident that many county residents and visitors share the joy of cycling. Florida Bike Month is an avenue to provide education on roadway safety and trail etiquette for all bicyclists, motorists, and pedestrians.
“Forward Pinellas recognizes that safe bicycling and walking are critical elements of an effective urban transportation network and generate positive economic value for businesses and communities alike,” said Executive Director Whit Blanton. “We are committed to advancing bicycling as a transportation and health option, providing education to all road users to improve safety, and creating excellent places for people of all skill levels to enjoy the benefits of bicycling. As a community, we all share the road and it’s our responsibility to keep each other safe.”
How to get involved:
- Join our Bike Your Own City 2021 scavenger hunt, visit bit.ly/byc2021.
- Check out our #TuesdayTrivia educational campaign on social media: at facebook.com/fwdpinellas.
- Learn safety tips and how to create your cycle plan at forwardpinellas.org/bikeyourcity.
- Get involved with the Safe Streets Pinellas campaign by visiting forwardpinellas.org/safestreetspinellas.
To stay up to date on all events and webinars, sign up for our email list at bit.ly/BYCityEmail
For more information about Forward Pinellas, visit www.ForwardPinellas.org.
Applications sought for JAG-C funding
Pinellas County is now accepting applications for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Countywide. The county typically funds several projects with an average program budget of approximately $30,000. Applications are due by Thursday, April 1, at 5 p.m.
JAG-C funds programs within Pinellas County that offer a high probability of preventing and controlling crime and/or improving the criminal justice system. To be eligible for JAG-C funding applicants must be a local unit of government, a political or law enforcement agency, or a not-for-profit organization.
JAG-C projects must also serve one of the following federally approved purpose areas:
1. Law enforcement programs
2. Prosecution and court programs
3. Prevention and education programs
4. Corrections and community corrections programs
5. Drug treatment and enforcement programs
6. Planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs
7. Crime victim and witness programs
8. Mental Health programs
Organizations interested in applying can access the full grant solicitation and application instructions at http://www.pinellascounty.org/justice/grants.htm.
Pinellas County expects to receive approximately $270,000 from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for projects to be performed between Oct.1 and Sept. 30, 2022.
JAG-C is a pass-through grant of federal funds awarded to Pinellas County by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement through the Bureau of Justice Assistance.
March 15-19 recognized as Government Finance Professionals Week
Ken Burke, Pinellas County clerk of the circuit court and comptroller, joins the Florida Government Finance Officers Association in recognizing finance office professionals during Government Finance Professionals March 15-19.
The week will be geared towards thanking and acknowledging the hard work, dedication and leadership of finance professionals and the vital services they provide to our community.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the talents of many professionals who are generally not in the public eye,” said Jamie Roberson, FGFOA president and Finance Director, city of Apopka. “We offer congratulations to all of the government finance professionals throughout the State of Florida as we celebrate their accomplishments.”
As clerk and accountant of the Board of County Commissioners, custodian of all county funds, county auditor and in the role of an elected official, the clerk of the circuit court and comptroller performs a wide variety of services for the citizens of Pinellas including, in part,
• Provides accounting services to all departments under the board of county commissioners and the clerk of circuit court and comptroller.
• Provides financial systems support by programming and maintaining the automated financial accounting system.
• Provides financial reporting to federal and state agencies and to the public.
• Administering treasury and revenue management including comprehensive banking services and the investment of public funds in accordance with the County’s Investment Policy.
• Pre-auditing and processing all disbursements including accounts payable, payroll and capital related expenditures.
• Maintaining the record and accounting of all county assets.
• Administering and monitoring the clerk’s budget.