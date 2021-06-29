CLEARWATER — Tampa Bay Water’s Board of Directors approved the utility’s fiscal year 2022 budget, which includes a 0.17% increase in the uniform water rate.
The new wholesale rate is $2.5634/1,000 gallons, an increase of $0.0044 over the current year. The 2022 budget balances the board’s three overarching goals to maintain a reliable water supply system, be good stewards of the environment and maintain cost effective rates.
“The 2022 budget is forward-looking and ensures our growing region has enough water now and in the future,” said Chuck Carden, interim general manager for Tampa Bay Water.
The utility has not raised rates in nearly a decade; however, as the region continues to grow, so does the need for new water supply infrastructure. The approved budget addresses the utility’s capital needs through 2031, which include new water supply and water quality projects.
At less than a penny per gallon, wholesale tap water remains a value in the Tampa Bay region. For a typical residential household, which uses about 4,200 gallons of water a month, the rate increase means an extra $0.02 in their monthly bill.
Projected demand for the region in 2022 is 192.2 million gallons per day (mgd)−7.5 mgd more than 2021. The increase in regional water sales represents a $7.3 million increase in revenue and helps minimize the rate increase.
The following supply sources are targeted to meet the utility’s six-member governments’ projected demands in 2022:
• Groundwater – 114.3 mgd (84.4 mgd from consolidated wellfields and 29.9 mgd from other dispersed wellfields)
• Surface water – 66.9 mgd
• Desalinated seawater – 11 mgd
Other budget highlights include:
• Tampa Bay Water’s fiscal year 2022 budget is $186.5 million
• The increase in demand is due to growth in member governments’ service areas, particularly South-Central Hillsborough and Pasco counties
• 94 capital improvement projects totaling $1.2 billion over the next 10 years are projected
• $39.3 million in capital improvement projects budgeted for 2022
• Four additional staff positions are included to manage expanding operations and reduce consulting costs
• $6.7 million in other funding sources reduce the amount needed from water sales
As a non-profit, special district of the state of Florida, Tampa Bay Water has no taxing authority and is funded through the sale of wholesale water to its member governments. Each member pays the same wholesale rate and shares costs to operate and maintain the regional water supply system and develop new water supplies.