Pinellas County’s unemployment rate drops to 6.6% in August

Pinellas County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down to 6.6% in August, according to a report released Sept. 18 by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
The rate in August was a substantial drop from the 9.9% reported in July, but still appreciably higher than 3.1% reported in August 2019.
The county’s labor force increased from 482,600 in July to 487,843, which was lower than the 496,511 reported in August last year. More than twice as many were unemployed with 32,334 in need of a job in August this year, compared to 15,502 for the same month last year. In July, 47,927 were reportedly without a job.
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area also reported better numbers in August with a not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 6.8% compared to 10.2% in July. The MSA, which includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, had a rate of 3.3% in August 2019.
Florida and the United States reported the same trend with the state’s not seasonally adjusted rate in August dropping to 7.7% compared to 11.6% in July. The rate in August 2019 was 3.3%. The national rate declined to 8.5% from 10.5% in July, but up from 3.8% in August last year.
Since the pandemic hit in March, the county’s tourism industry has reported a decrease in visitors, which shows in the unemployment report. DEO says the industry losing the most jobs over the year in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA was leisure and hospitality, down 34,400 jobs. Two major industries gained jobs over the year in August, included government with 3,100 new jobs and construction adding 1,400 jobs.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA tied with Port St. Lucie MSA for the rank of No. 11 among the state’s 24 metro areas. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford MSA ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate of 11%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA ranked No. 24 with the lowest rate of 4.5%.
Pinellas tied with Sumter County for the rank of No. 26 among the state’s 67 counties. Among the other counties in the local MSA, Pasco tied with Charlotte, Flagler and Highlands counties for the rank of No. 22 with an unemployment rate of 6.7%. Hillsborough tied with Monroe for the rank of No. 20 with an unemployment rate of 6.8%. Hernando County ranked No. 9 with a rate of 7.5%.
Osceola County ranked No.1 with an unemployment rate of 15.1%, the highest in the state. Lafayette County ranked No. 67 with the lowest rate of 3.4%.
