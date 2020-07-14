Pinellas County Property Appraiser Mike Twitty released the 2020 preliminary tax roll on July 1. The good news is the increases in every category except tangible personal property.
According to the preliminary numbers, 2020 taxable values are nearly $91.68 billion, up from more than $85 million in 2019.
A higher taxable value for real property, which is land and buildings, is important for government agencies working to prepare budgets for fiscal year 2021. Property taxes pay for much of governments’ operations and services.
Annual property tax bills are calculated using the millage rates from the different taxing authorities and applying them to the property value minus homestead and other exemptions.
The county is the taxing authority and approves the countywide millage rate (General Fund), as well as the rate for Emergency Medical Services, Municipal Services Taxing Unit and the Health Department. The county approves rates for East Lake library and recreation services, Feather Sound community services and Palm Harbor community services. The county also approves millage rates submitted from the independent fire districts.
Property owners with increased real property values will likely have larger tax bills next year even if millage rates stay the same. Some areas of the county will see bigger increases in tax bills than others.
All taxing authorities must notify the property appraiser of tentative millage rates by Aug. 4 so Truth in Millage (TRIM) notices can be prepared for an Aug. 24 mail out to all property owners. After that date, rates may be lowered before final approval, but they cannot be raised.
Residents can look up their property values on the property appraiser’s website, www.pcpao.org. Click on the “Search Our Database” link.
The property appraiser’s preliminary report shows that the county’s General Fund budget will benefit from a 7.27% boost in total taxable values. The dollar value of the increase is nearly $6.2 billion compared to 2019 and includes a 7.77% gain in real property tax values. Total taxable values include real property, new construction and tangible personal property.
Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU) estimates show a 5.4% increase in total taxable values with a dollar value of nearly $1 billion.
Other taxing authorities include the School District, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, Pinellas Park Water Management District, Pinellas Planning Council, Juvenile Welfare Board, Southwest Florida Water Management District and Clearwater Downtown Development.
The School District has a 6.87% increase in total taxable values compared to 2019, which equals nearly $6.39 billion. Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority has a 7.92% increase, which equates to $5.8 billion.
Municipal tax roll
Kenneth City had the biggest increase in taxable values, according to the preliminary figures with an 11.49% bump in real property tax value and 11.11% in total taxable value. St. Petersburg came in second with 9.74% increase in real property tax value and 9.44% in total taxable value.
All the county’s municipalities had jumps in taxable values. Total taxable value includes real property, tangible property and new construction.
• Pinellas Park — 9.56% real property, 8.02% total taxable
• Seminole — 9.10% real property, 8.87% total taxable
• Largo — 8.93% real property, 8.19% total taxable
• Oldsmar — 8.73% real property, 7.32% total taxable
• Safety Harbor — 8.68% real property, 8.42% total taxable
• Gulfport — 8.51% real property, 8.39% total taxable
• Dunedin — 8.48% real property, 8.39% total taxable
• Belleair — 8.03% real property, 7.94% total taxable
• Belleair Bluffs — 7.36% real property, 6.83% total taxable
• Redington Shores — 7.21% real property, 7.11% total taxable
• Clearwater — 6.9% real property, 6.72% total taxable
• Madeira Beach — 6.7% real property, 6.61% total taxable
• Redington Beach — 6.67% real property, 6.27% total taxable
• Tarpon Springs — 6.42% real property, 6.16% total taxable
• Indian Rocks Beach — 6.31% real property, 6.25% total taxable
• Treasure Island — 6.2% real property, 6.14% total taxable
• North Redington Beach — 6.19% real property, 6.21% total taxable
• Indian Shores — 5.98% real property, 5.96% total taxable
• St. Pete Beach — 5.67% real property, 5.53% total taxable
• South Pasadena — 5.08% real property, 5.16% total taxable
• Belleair Beach — 4.97% real property, 4.95% total taxable
Fire Districts
• Lealman — 8.76% real property, 8.76% total taxable
• Safety Harbor — 8.28% real property, 8.28% total taxable
• Largo — 8.03% real property, 8.03% total taxable
• Tierra Verde — 7.56% real property, 7.56% total taxable
• Dunedin — 7.28% real property, 7.28% total taxable
• South Pasadena — 7.23% real property, 7.23% total taxable
• Palm Harbor — 7.12% real property, 6.85% total taxable
• Clearwater — 6.77% real property, 6.77% total taxable
• Highpoint — 6.58% real property, 6.58 total taxable
• Pinellas Park — 6.57% real property, 6.57% total taxable
• Seminole — 6.19% real property, 6.19% total taxable
• Tarpon Springs — 4.93% real property, 4.93% total taxable
• East Lake — 4.18% real property, 4.18% total taxable
• Belleair Bluffs — 4.02% real property, 4.02% total taxable
