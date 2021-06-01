Allegiant announces new nonstop routes
CLEARWATER — Allegiant is adding two new nonstop flights to and from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.
The new routes include:
• Bentonville, Arkansas via Northwest Arkansas National Airport, beginning July 2.
• Provo, Utah via Provo Airport, beginning Oct. 7.
Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.
Emergency Management asks residents to plan for hurricane season
The 2021 hurricane season started June 1 and Pinellas County Emergency Management says residents should know their risk, make a plan and stay informed.
Understanding your risk for flooding, storm surge and wind damage is important. Residents should know their evacuation zone and flood zone. You can live in an area that is in a non-evacuation zone based on storm surge, but be in a flood zone, which may be a high, moderate or low flood risk. Look up both zones at: www.pinellascounty.org/flooding/maps.htm.
Residents are asked to pledge to update or create a disaster plan and make the commitment to help the community prepare for disasters.
Residents can keep their family safe and save money by creating or updating your hurricane kit now. The 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs through June 6. Qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax. Items include batteries, flashlights, tarps, bungee cords, gas containers and more.
To help residents plan, the Pinellas County 2021 Hurricane Guide is now available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese at county libraries, municipal buildings and online at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency.
Residents are asked to stay informed throughout the season, which ends Nov. 30. Use only trusted sources of local information, including Pinellas County Government, local news sources and Tampa Bay National Weather Service forecast office, https://www.weather.gov/tbw.
In addition, residents are encouraged to sign up for ALERT Pinellas at www.pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas/default.htm; download the Ready Pinellas mobile app on the Apple or Google Play store; and get a NOAA weather radio — battery operated or hand-crank.
For more information on emergency planning visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency.
Rainy season fertilizer restrictions in effect through September
Pinellas County’s rainy season fertilizer restrictions took effect June 1 and continue through Sept. 30.
Residents and landscapers are reminded that the county’s fertilizer ordinance prohibits the sale or application of lawn and landscape fertilizers containing nitrogen and/or phosphorus during the rainy season.
Phosphorus cannot be used at any time of the year unless a soil test confirms it is needed. Also, fertilizer can never be applied within 10 feet from the top of a slope leading to a seawall, wetland or water body.
The county regulates landscape maintenance practices all year. Homeowners, landscapers and lawn care services must follow the practices outlined in the ordinance to protect water quality. All landscapers and fertilizer applicators that provide services within the county are required to display a Pinellas County-certification vehicle decal and carry a wallet card.
The nitrogen/phosphorus ban helps prevent fertilizer runoff from negatively affecting lakes, ponds, rivers, Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico and from leaching into groundwater. Excess nitrogen and phosphorus can cause harmful algae blooms that lower oxygen levels and lead to fish kills.
Pinellas County Environmental Management says water quality testing has shown significant reductions in total nitrogen and phosphorus nutrients in our waterbodies since the ordinance was enacted.
Pinellas County recommends using summer-safe lawn care products and landscaping best management practices to keep a healthy landscape during the summer:
• Look for products with “0-0” as the first two numbers on the fertilizer label.
• Apply iron to keep lawns green during the summer without increasing growth.
• Use compost to enrich soil.
• Set lawn mower blade heights from 3½ to 4 inches for St. Augustine grass and Bahia turf to encourage deep roots that resist drought, fungus and pests.
• Buy plants adapted to Florida’s hot and humid climate and plant them in places that suit their sun and water needs.
• Use the reclaimed water nutrient concentration map to help reduce application of excess nitrogen to landscapes from October through May each year.
Pinellas County is one of more than 90 Florida communities that have summertime fertilizer restrictions.
Landscapers and residents looking for more tips on landscape practices, reclaimed water, and fertilizer application can visit www.pinellascounty.org/fertilizer.
Utilities encouraging customers to follow watering restrictions
Pinellas County Utilities is experiencing high demand for reclaimed water. Reclaimed water customers are reminded to adhere to the water restrictions. Failure to comply may result in enforcement actions.
For more information about reclaimed water usage and schedules, visit http://www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/water-rules.htm or call Pinellas County Utilities Customer Service at 727-464-4000.
Seasonal reclaimed water restrictions are in effect through June 30.
North County reclaimed water schedule
North County customers may only irrigate two days per week based on the property address, according to the schedule below:
• Addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, or 8) may water on Tuesday and/or Saturday.
• Addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, or 9) may water on Wednesday and/or Sunday.
• Parcels with mixed or no address, such as common areas associated with a residential subdivision, may water on Wednesday and/or Sunday.
• Watering is prohibited between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all authorized days.
Because irrigation is entirely prohibited on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, the reclaimed water system will be shut down on these days, as needed. The system will also be shut down from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all days of operation for supply recovery.
Customers should monitor the reclaimed water restrictions website for up-to-date information on shutdowns and schedule changes at www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/reclaim-irrigation.htm.
Customer cooperation in following the two-days-per-week watering schedule is critical, as excessive demand may require returning to watering one day per week.
South County reclaimed water schedule
South County customers may irrigate three days per week based on property address according to the following schedule:
• Addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) may water on Tuesday, Thursday and/or Saturday.
• Addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) may water on Wednesday, Friday and/or Sunday.
• Parcels with mixed or no address, such as common areas associated with a residential subdivision, may water on Wednesday, Friday and/or Sunday.
• Lawn irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on all authorized days.
• Lawn irrigation is also prohibited on Monday.
Utilities customers are also reminded that Pinellas County follows year-round conservation measures allowing irrigation using potable, well, lake or pond water two days per week on assigned days based on house address. To verify watering days, visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/water-restrict.htm.
Vacancy announced on Housing Finance Authority Board
Pinellas County is accepting applications for one appointment to the Board of Directors of the Pinellas County Housing Finance Authority to fulfill the remaining portion of a four-year term ending Feb. 1, 2022.
Mandatory applications may be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards and must be received by 3 p.m. on Monday, June 28. The County Commission will review all applications and make a selection at a future meeting.
The mission of the Housing Finance Authority is to ensure that financing for affordable housing remains available to county residents. This is accomplished through the issuance of single-family and multi-family bonds and programs that support housing needs in the community.
Applicants with multifaceted work experiences are strongly desired and they should have experience with affordable housing. Applicants must be registered to vote in Pinellas County.
This is a working board and members are needed who can dedicate the time to attend monthly meetings consistently. Meetings are usually held on the first Wednesday of each month at 3 p.m. Board positions are unpaid and voluntary.