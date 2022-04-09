PSTA’s bus drivers now highest paid in the state

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority unanimously approved pay raises March 30 that make some of its frontline workers the highest paid in the state.
“With this approval, PSTA will be the highest paid in Florida,” said James Bradford, chief operating officer, asking for a drum roll as a prelude to his announcement.
Top line employees will make at $27.60 an hour after 49 years of service. Second highest in the state are Fort Lauderdale’s bus operators at $27.58 and Miami’s operators make $27.21.
PSTA’s pay hikes were intended to appease the 500 or so members of the Service Employees International Union that work as bus operators, customer service representatives, maintenance technicians and other frontline workers.
The frontline workers had asked to return to the bargaining table after administrative employees received pay raises that were more generous than the ones in a three-year contract approved Aug. 18, 2021. According to the contract that went into effect Oct. 1, 2021, bus operators that qualified for top-rate pay would receive a 3.25% pay raise each year for three years with 3% increases going to top-rate customer service representatives and all maintenance classifications. Top-rate bus operators could reach a wage of $27.55 within 4.5 years of employment.
At the time the new contract was approved, everyone was OK with the pay rates. However that changed in January, when PSTA board members approved raises for administrative employees well above the 3% approved for front line workers. The raises ranged from 5.2% to 24% with CEO Brad Miller getting a bump of 8.4%.
Miller explained during a Jan. 26 meeting that PSTA had revised its compensation system for administrative employees to bring them in line with competitors after a conducting a study of market rates. The study did not include frontline workers.
Debbie Leous, PSTA’s chief financial officer, said the $11 million needed for the administrative raises would come from money received from the federal government for COVID-19.
Union members contend that PSTA officials told them during contract negotiations in 2021 that there was no money available for raises more than 3.25%. The Union had requested 5% increases for veteran bus drivers.
April Murphy, a representative of the Pinellas chapter of SEIU, said after the administrative employees had received raises, a request had been made to return to the negotiation table, but Miller had refused. She was one of several Union members that accused PSTA of lying to front line workers about money available for pay raises.
“They told us all we have here is 3%,” she said.
She said Union had previously had a great relationship with PSTA.
“This has set us back for years,” she said. “We never expected to be lied to,” adding that PSTA officials had a “responsibility to be honest.”
After PSTA refused to reopen negotiations, members started protesting and several expressed their displeasure at the Feb. 23 PSTA board meeting. Murphy said in years’ past when money was tight, the Union had done all it could to keep its contract demands in line with PSTA’s resources. Now, members feel betrayed. She said PSTA and the Union had always worked together as a team, until now.
The members’ protests got the attention of the PSTA board and staff fast-tracked new negotiations. James Bradford, chief operating officer, said the last 30 days had been a whirlwind as staff worked on a new terms that allowed the Union to remain competitive and PSTA to stay fiscally responsible and sustainable.
Staff met with SEIU leaders and they agreed not to reopen the contract and to waive bargaining to get changes made as quickly as possible.
Bradford outlined benefits of a new pay schedule. Increasing pay for bus operators to the highest in the state ($16 to $18) will attract new talent during a time when there is a nationwide bus driver shortage, he said. Bus operators could reach top pay in 48 months down from 54 months, which will help retain top talent.
Technicians will have a starting pay of $20.50 and a top pay of up to $29.90 after 25 months of service.
In the future, all compensation studies will include all employees and be done at the same time, something Murphy said was important for the future.
“We’re all one team and we all work for the same goal,” Murphy said. “We expect equal treatment.”
“There’s more work to do to establish trust and communication,” Bradford said.
PSTA Board Chair Pat Gerard, who also serves as the chair of the county commission, said she was very happy to approve the changes to the contract. She said she appreciated how hard bus operators work and acknowledged the disrespect they face every day.
“This was a good process and a long time coming,” said PSTA Board member Joshua Shulman, a citizen representative from St. Petersburg, adding that the goal was to be equitable, which didn’t necessarily mean equal.
“There was an accusation this (administrative pay raises) was done underhanded,” he said; however, he believes that process change, using a compensation/market study, was done appropriately.
Still he cautioned against relying too much on the same-style study in the future.
“The market study did not include the cost of living in different areas,” he said. “(Employees) have to able to afford to live in the area they serve.”
