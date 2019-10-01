CLEARWATER — Pinellas County has scheduled a public alternatives meeting for the 126th Avenue North Improvements Project Development & Environmental Study currently underway.
The informal open house is set for Thursday, Oct. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the St. Petersburg College Epicenter, 13805 58th Street N., Clearwater.
The study area encompasses 126th Avenue North from U.S. 19 to 34th Street North in the Gateway Economic Development Area. It will assess how the road could be configured to relieve traffic congestion from Ulmerton Road and 118th Avenue North, while improving access to existing businesses and attracting new ones.
Proposed enhancements also include bike lanes, sidewalks and a section of the planned Pinellas Trail Loop South Gap.
The meeting will allow citizens and stakeholders to learn about the design alternatives, along with their social, economic and environmental impacts, and provide feedback. A no-build option is also under consideration.
The PD&E Study began in August 2018 and is scheduled for completion in August 2020, with design to follow if approved.