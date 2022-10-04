When early forecasts predicted Hurricane Ian would gain strength after passing over Cuba and make landfall in the bay area, Pinellas County residents and officials quickly took action.
During a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center in Largo on Sept. 26, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged people to “take the proper precautions, but don’t panic and don’t do anything rash.” He directed residents to follow the directions of local emergency management officials as Ian, a 500-mile-wide, Category 4 storm expected to cause catastrophic property damage and flooding, began barreling toward the Sunshine State.
On the morning of Sept. 27, evidence of Ian being taken seriously was everywhere. Access to the barrier islands was restricted to residents only, boarded up businesses and residential buildings were common sights on lightly traveled streets, and many gas stations were out of fuel as many residents left town in advance of Ian.
“I’ve been through three major storms, all category one or two, and I’m a little nervous about this one,” Marc Zaner said as he boarded up his place at 3015 Los Altos Drive in Belleair Bluffs. “I’m in a no-evac zone, so I’m not worried about flooding. Just rain and wind and leaks. So, I’m not taking any chances.”
In the days leading up to Ian’s landfall Sept. 28, many communities offered free sandbags and local officials posted up in emergency operations centers, where they could monitor prep work as well as the rapidly changing storm developments.
“City staff physically secured city facilities, took care of transportation for special needs residents to shelters, cleared storm drains, relocated all city equipment to help mitigate potential flood damage and secured a second EOC location because of its higher elevation,” Oldsmar City Manager Felicia Donnelly said afterward, noting they also made overnight accommodations for more than 100 people, including a dozen Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies and six National Guard members.
“Being Incident Commander is truly a different experience when you are getting ready for a Category 4 storm,” Donnelly said.
Helping hands
But the lack of devastation locally — damage was mostly limited to fallen tree limbs and power outages — combined with the advance preparation countywide turned into efforts to help those in need.
In the aftermath of Ian, social media was filled with images of the Tarpon Springs Police Department delivering truckloads of food and water to their beleaguered Sarasota PD colleagues, Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy helping at a local business and picking up debris on Gulf Boulevard, and groups and individuals offering to help in any way.
“We brought in pizza and food for everyone, and Publix donated food, too, so we could feed our staff,” Belleair Mayor Mike Wilkinson said Sept. 30, noting there were several town officials, staff members and employees “on duty at all times throughout the storm, basically sleeping at Town Hall and posting updates for residents.
“We also had six or seven (Pinellas County Sheriff’s) deputies stop in and grab some food, and they were very appreciative to know they could come in and get a little reprieve, and we love to do that,” Wilkinson said.
The mayor praised Belleair Police Chief Rick Doyle and Town Manager Gay Lancaster for “having a plan in place and keeping everyone on task and safe,” and he said he noticed a different level of preparedness throughout town in advance of Ian.
“I got a sense of people being more prepared, evacuating sooner or boarding up quicker,” he said. “People who normally don’t evacuate did this time because we thought Ian was coming right for us. And while we had some minor damages to homes and some downed trees and 300 residents without power, it helped that people were prepared.”
The next day, a few miles away in an eerily deserted Indian Rocks Beach, Kennedy was finishing up with a client at her Second Street hair salon before setting out to deliver a carload of supplies for hurricane victims in Fort Myers.
“I saw there was a disaster relief effort with a drop off in St. Pete, so I’m collecting what I can and I’m going to bring it down there this afternoon,” she said from her shop Oct. 1. “It happened really quick, and I thought, I can do this, so I’m going to head down with whatever I have and then find out what else they need when I get there.”
Kennedy, elected to a third term in March, is known for doing whatever it takes to help her community, from riding in helicopters to survey red tide damage to hosting an annual tea party for local women each fall. So, it was not surprising to see photos of her picking up palm fronds in the middle of the street or helping the employees get the bakery up and running after Ian passed.
“Thank you to our amazing Mayor Joanne Cookie Moston Kennedy who did not hesitate helping me when she saw my car at Pipo N Betty’s cleaning and trying to get things back to ‘normal,’” Cecily CC Benga posted on the bakery’s Facebook page Sept. 29. “We are blessed to have our homes and businesses to come back to!”
Said Kennedy: “I think residents realize this could’ve been us. People were super prepared, and everybody wants to be helpful. And when it didn’t hit us, you don’t know what to do. So, you jump in and help others.”