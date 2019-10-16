County approves real estate deals, including one that corrects past misdeed

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Commissioners agreed Oct. 8 to sell about a quarter acre of land to The Landings of Tarpon Springs LLC for $6,700.
Commission Chair Karen Seel voted no, saying the price was too low for waterfront property.
However, County Administrator Barry Burton said the land had no value to the county and that a “neighbor” had already built on the land.
Andrew Pupke, director of Administrative Services, explained that the county had acquired the land in 1902 through a quitclaim deed and had held it for right of way, which was never used. In 2003, the county issued a building permit that allowed The Landings of Tarpon Springs to encroach on county property.
Pupke admitted that the county made an error when it issued the permit and said staff might not have gone back far enough to find the 100-year-old title. The property is a small strip of land surrounded by other property owned by The Landings of Tarpon Springs, which wants to build a tiki hut on the property.
Pupke said The Landings of Tarpon Springs had submitted a property appraisal of $3,000, which staff thought was too low. The county did another appraisal, which valued the land at $6,700.
Commissioner Dave Eggers pointed out that the county had “helped put us in this situation,” adding that another property might be worth more.
“But the size and shape and the history,” he said makes selling it the best option.
Affordable housing
More affordable housing is coming to the Dansville area. Commissioners approved the sale of five parcels of land in the area Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa Inc. for $90,000. CDC of Tampa is a 501c3 affordable housing developer, which has constructed more than 300 units of affordable housing.
Commissioners approved the sale of another six parcels in the Dansville neighborhood to Habitat of Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties Inc. for $90,000. Since July 2016, Habitat has completed development, construction and sale of 19 affordable homes in Dansville.
Courts Consolidation project
Construction of renovations that are part of the Courts Consolidation project is slated to begin in March 2020. Commissioners approved the first amendment to an agreement with Manhattan Construction (Florida) Inc. for design-build professional services for the St. Petersburg Justice Center Courts Consolidation project.
The amendment initiates phase 2 of the project, which is the construction phase. The cost of the amendment is $11.77 million. Phase 1 was the design development. Total cost of phase 1 and 2 is $12.4 million.
Health care agreements
Commissioners gave unanimous approval to a contract with the Florida Department of Health for operations in Pinellas.
Funding not to exceed nearly $6.269 million has been included in the fiscal year 2020 DOH budget. The money comes from a dedicated millage rate of 0.0835 mills levied on all property owners in the county.
The state DOH is required by statute to “promote, protect, maintain and improve the health and safety of all citizens and visitors through a system of coordinated county health departments,” according to staff notes.
Services maintained by DOH include environmental health services, communicable disease control, primary care services and the school nurse programs. This contract is separate from the county’s health program.
Commissioners also approved the first option of renewal and amendment No. 1 to an agreement with BayCare Health Systems for hospital services for the county’s health program and health care for the homeless.
The available funding is $3 million. The amount was based on the cost of care provided by hospitals for the county’s clients in FY 2018. Based on reported service levels, in FY 2020, Bay Care would receive 70% of the $3 million with Bayfront receiving 26% and AdventHealth North Pinellas receiving the rest.
The money pays partial reimbursements for ambulatory and inpatient hospital care for clients enrolled in the county’s health program or homeless care program.
Software cost going up
Despite Seel’s concern about the growing expense of a contract for a land management software system, the commission approved two amendments to a contract with Carahsoft Technology Corporation for the Accela Civic Platform, amounting to an increase of $765,037 to what Seel said had originally been a $2.5 million contract.
With the amendments approved, the contract would be nearly $5.92 million.
“I get worried when we add, add, add,” she said, and asked when staff would start subtracting costs from other projects to balance the budget.
Commissioner Janet Long pointed out that technology was changing constantly and required constant updates. County Administrator Barry Burton agreed to provide an update about software programs that were now out of service.
Public hearing announced
Burton announced that a public hearing is scheduled on Oct. 22 regarding a proposed ordinance that would prohibit equine riding within aquatic preserves and prohibit unpermitted seagrass damage within the aquatic preserves.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved an amendment to the agreement with Sunstar and LogistiCare Solutions increasing the rate for non-emergency transportation services for those enrolled in the Medicaid Managed Medical Assistance program.
• Approved change order No. 1 to a contract with Keystone Excavators Inc. for the North County Satellite Site project, which includes improvements on 5.5 acres to create a solid waste collection center and the tax collector’s driving test course. The increase is cost is $1.244 million with a time extension of 207 calendar days.
• Approved change order No. 1, which cancels a contract with KAT Construction and Materials Inc. for a project to repair and coat a sludge gas holding tank and install a new pump at the South Cross Bayou Water Reclamation Facility. After the tank was inspected, it was determined it was not feasible to do the work. The initial contract award of $2.5 million was reduced to $82,687 to pay for costs incurred by KAT.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.