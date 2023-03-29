Spring is a particularly important season for boaters to go slow and lookout below for manatees, as the slow-moving mammals naturally disperse from their winter refuges, traveling to other parts of the state and beyond.
Manatees depend on water generally warmer than 68 degrees to survive the winter, so in the fall, they travel to Florida springs, power plant discharges and other warm-water sites. In the spring, as water temperatures rise, manatees gradually leave their winter habitats and are more likely to be found in rivers, canals and nearshore waters.
Though manatees are large, they can be difficult to see in the water. That’s why it is important to: go slow and follow all manatee protection zones; wear polarized glasses and look out below while boating or using personal watercraft — a visible snout or large circles on the water are indicators that manatees are below the surface; and always give manatees space.
Manatee protection zones are marked by waterway signs and maps of manatee protection zones are available online at MyFWC.com/Manatee by clicking on “Data and Maps.” From April 1 through Nov. 15, seasonal manatee zones require boaters to slow down in certain areas to prevent manatees from being injured or killed by motorboats or personal watercrafts.
Physically handling a distressed or stranded manatee can cause additional harm. Instead, report injured, distressed, sick or dead manatees to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922), so trained responders can assist.
For more information, visit MyFWC.com/News and click on “Spring Wildlife News.”