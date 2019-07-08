WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressmen Charlie Crist and Gus Bilirakis have joined the American Flood Coalition, a nonpartisan alliance to address the growing threat of flooding and sea level rise.
Crist, D-St. Petersburg, and Bilirakis, R-Palm Harbor, represent portions of Florida’s Gulf Coast in the Tampa Bay metropolitan area, including all of Pinellas County.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, coastal communities in greater Tampa Bay are projected to experience roughly 4-5 inches of sea level rise over the next 15 years.
Flood-prone properties in St. Petersburg have lost an estimated $244 million in value due to flooding and rising sea levels since 2005, and are projected to lose an additional $280 million over the next 15 years.
“Flooding is the costliest and most common natural disaster in the U.S. — claiming lives, damaging households and businesses, and straining government agencies,” Crist said in a press release. “I’m proud to join the American Flood Coalition, an effort to bridge party lines and levels of government to promote and enact practical solutions to this common, growing threat. I look forward to teaming up with this new coalition to do everything in our power to build stronger, smarter, flood-proof communities.”
“Flooding greatly impacts the lives of many of my constituents,” Bilirakis said. “As their voice in Washington, I am committed to ensuring access to affordable flood insurance and continued investment in the infrastructure improvements needed to prevent future flooding.”
With Crist and Bilirakis joining, the American Flood Coalition’s contingent of Federal Champions has grown to 17 members. The Coalition already has local membership in the area, as the cities of St. Petersburg and St. Pete Beach are members of the Coalition.
