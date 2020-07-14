Pinellas extends and simplifies financial aid programs

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners made it clear during a July 7 meeting that a program to help individuals affected by COVID-19 needs to be easier to apply for with less red tape.
Commissioners voted unanimously to accept staff’s recommendations for changes to Pinellas CARES programs for individuals and businesses that aim to extend eligibility and simplify the process.
The county received $170 million from the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund. Commissioners passed a resolution April 28 that created the Pinellas CARES financial assistance program for individuals and families, and a separate resolution establishing a small business grants program. The intent was to help those affected by COVID-19.
The program for individuals and families pays overdue rent, mortgage or utility payments for those that lost income due to COVID-19. Payments are made directly to the landlord, mortgage holder or utility company.
As of June 30, $1.5 million had been spent; however, another 3,000 applications had yet to be processed. Staff estimated that when those were processed, about $5 million would be spent helping individuals.
On the other hand, $13.8 million has been awarded in small business grants. The program received 6,738 applications before it closed on June 30. As of July 2, nearly 76% of those applications had been reviewed with about 35% being denied. Staff estimates when all the applications are processed, about $15 million will be spent helping small businesses during phase one of the program.
Commission Chair Pat Gerard said she had a problem with the difference in the amount of money being awarded between the two programs.
The program for individuals and families is administered by 2-1-1 Tampa Bay Cares with assistance from county staff. 2-1-1 also hired temporary employees to help with the program, but still some have complained about difficulties getting information they need.
Complaints also have come in about difficulty with the documentation required. Some don’t understand the eligibility requirements based on 200% of poverty level. County administrator Barry Burton also pointed to problems getting the word out about the program.
“I just think we need to cut the red tape a little bit,” Gerard said. “This is crazy.”
Commissioner Janet Long objected to Burton’s statement about not being able to get the word out when 3,000 applications were waiting to be processed.
“It seems we can’t handle what we have,” she said. “It’s a little outrageous, especially considering how much has gone to business.”
Burton said the documentation is required by the federal government and must be provided if an audit is done. He said by allowing people to sign a form certifying they had lost income due to COVID-19 rather than providing documentation, puts the risk on the individual rather than the county.
He said if commissioners wanted staff to pay people without documentation, it could be done.
“But, again, we put ourselves at risk,” he said.
Aubrey Phillips, strategic performance manager for the Office of Management and Budget, believes some of the problem is because some of the applicants have never been in a position where they had to ask for financial help.
She believes the new program will be better. It simplifies the documentation requirements, allowing individuals to sign a form attesting they lost their job due to COVID-19 instead of having to provide a letter from their employer. The allowable amount of liquid assets, money in a bank account or cash, has been changed from $4,000 to $10,000. Applicants no longer have to show bank records, they can sign a form attesting to their assets.
The income guidelines no longer apply. Applicants still must provide proof of residency to ensure they are a Pinellas County resident.
The cumulative maximum award had been increased from $4,000 to $5,000, meaning some that have already received help can receive additional assistance.
The expanded program sets aside $26.5 million for individuals and families. Another $30 million will go to support nonprofits that are providing services directly related to COVID-19 with priorities to feeding programs, homelessness, behavioral health and legal assistance to prevent evictions.
Another $2 million has been allocated for workforce reemployment, retraining and placement for residents that had a loss due to COVID-19.
For more information about the program, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/pinellascaresindividual/
Business program
The expanded program for small business includes $36.9 million to provide grants for those impacted by COVID-19. The same as the program for individuals, documentation requirements have been simplified. Instead of awarding $5,000 grants, the new program uses a sliding scale to award grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 based on 2019 gross revenue. If businesses have not filed 2019 taxes, they can use 2018.
Eligibility has been expanded to include businesses with more than 25 employees, businesses that don’t occupy commercial space, such as home-based businesses, and it extends eligibility to more industries.
An additional $5 million has been allocated to provide grants to licensed childcare facilities that had low enrollment and increased costs due to COVID-19, and $5 million has been set aside to provide reimbursement grants up to $10,000 to assist target industry businesses implementing COVID-19 related health and safety precautions.
Two micro-grant programs were created, including $2.5 million going to Creative Pinellas to support professional artists, arts and creative businesses, as well as nonprofit arts organizations impacted by COVID-19.
The second micro-grant program of $5 million would be used to provide financial assistance to businesses affected by COVID-19 that have barriers to participation in the small business grant program.
Details about the business programs will be coming in the next few weeks. For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/where-to-get-help/.
Public Health
The expanded program also allocates nearly $56 million for public health mitigation and response.
Burton said initially, he believed the county would be able to handle the expenses related to COVID-19, but with the recent surge in cases, it became evident that more money would be needed.
The new program sets aside $43 million to help pay for testing, contact tracing, personal protective equipment, skilled nursing, community health educators and other public health needs.
It also includes $12.9 million to help reimburse local governments that have spent money on COVID-19 needs. Burton was scheduled to meet with the county’s municipalities to discuss the best ways to use those funds.
Another $1.6 million was included to contract Pinellas CARES navigators to help individuals and businesses through the application process and get the word out about the program. Burton said they were most needed in places where language is a barrier.
