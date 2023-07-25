Pinellas County parks and public works staff are six months into a two-year project to revamp pedestrian and bike flow along the Pinellas Trail, but there already are signs of significant push-back by users of the rustic 57-mile thoroughfare.
For years after the first portion of the Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail opened in 1990, bicyclists and more recently e-bike traffic have been separated from walkers, joggers, dog walkers and moms-with-strollers by painted lines or grassy strips running between those two sets of users.
Bikers have used two-thirds of the trail width, with their north-south flow along the county-long trail running in opposite directions, much like auto traffic. The separate north-south flow of pedestrians and others have used the remaining third of the paved trail.
Now all of that is being changed. But word of the transition has been slow to get out, and where it has the reception from trail-users has been decidedly mixed.
Lyle Fowler, operations manager at the Pinellas County Parks and Conservation Resources Department, acknowledged a lot of grumbling, “especially on social media,” about new rules pushing everybody together on the right, whether headed north or south on the trail.
But Fowler stressed that county park officials remain committed to sticking with the changes and noted that relevant signage and other informational efforts to spread word of the new rules have been limited to north Pinellas County to date.
“There’s still some resistance,” he said. “Folks have strong feelings on it, so there is perhaps a lack of acceptance on the ‘stay right.’ There are four rangers out there and their job is to educate the public.”
The Pinellas County Public Works Department is in charge of the signage rollout, which so far hasn’t gotten much past the Dunedin area — ground zero for the highest trail-usage numbers.
Letters to the editor in Tampa Bay Newspapers publications and even a recent Op/Ed column have reflected frustrations with the new policy. Trail users complain that swarms of bicyclists still regularly use the old directional protocols — even in areas now marked with the new rules — rendering it unsafe for pedestrians to do otherwise.
Parks officials believe trail users eventually will conform to the new rules.
“It’s our opinion a lot of this stuff falls in line if people just display courteous behavior,” Fowler said.
And if they don’t?
“It becomes an enforcement issue for local law enforcement agencies,” he said. “We don’t want to be out there issuing citations.”
Once the new signage and park rangers’ efforts move southward to trail segments in Largo, Seminole and beyond, some paving may be needed to do away with grassy strips used under the old trail rules. (Perhaps for that reason, a recent check showed scant evidence the new rules were being followed.)
Public Works staff also are discussing options such as blocking access to the narrow strips of paving beyond the grassy strips, known as “bump-outs.”
“The bump-outs are causing some confusion right now,” county spokesperson Tony Fabrizio said. “The county recognizes that and has to do something about it. They just haven’t decided on the best course of action.”
Painted lines have been blacked out as far south as Enterprise Road in Clearwater, but it’s likely some portions of the lines and other outdated directional markings will simply be allowed to fade away.
Complicating these efforts further: the huge number of trail users. More than 2.2 million “user occasions” were recorded last year. And a sizable number of those trail patrons were out-of-town visitors, a group more difficult to reach in local educational efforts.
So, what prompted this dramatic shift in thinking by parks officials?
“We were trying to be somewhat forward-looking,” Fowler recalled of a nearly decade-old study of the subject.
Back in 2014, trying to plan for anticipated future needs amid a growing user base along the trail, parks officials gathered information on how trails around the country were run. They found that almost any jurisdiction managing a sizeable trail employed a stay-right approach to traffic flow.
As a result of the study, officials decided to transition to a similar approach for the Pinellas Trail. They placed a couple of dozen signs along the length of the trail, but their message to “stay right” has been either misconstrued — as meaning stay right in users’ respective lanes — or simply disregarded.
It wasn’t until earlier this year that officials launched a more concerted effort to roll out signage at 160 trail intersections, along with a public information campaign. The latter is primarily limited to efforts by four trail rangers in golf carts who have started patrolling the trail with information about the transition.
But it appears their message hasn’t traveled too far.
“I haven’t heard anything about it,” said Steve Finney of Largo, who walks the trail every morning.
“I hadn’t either,” said his friend, Ben Rose, a Clearwater resident and regular trail user.
Finney, who used to commute by bike on the trail, pedaling from Largo to Clearwater daily until his retirement, said he loves the trail because it “keeps me out of motor traffic on the roads.”
But underscoring the idea that discourteous behavior can wreck the trail experience, he added, “I do wish cyclists would say, ‘Passing on the left’ when they go by you.”