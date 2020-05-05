CLEARWATER — Five local governments are partnering with Tampa Bay Water and the Southwest Florida Water Management District to save water in the Tampa Bay region.
The water conservation program — Tampa Bay Water Wise — offers rebates to residents and commercial property owners who take proactive steps to reduce water use and demand on the region’s water supply.
Residents and business owners in participating areas including Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties and the cities of St. Petersburg and New Port Richey may qualify for Tampa Bay Water Wise program rebates and can check their rebate eligibility at TampaBayWaterWise.org.
Residential property owners can qualify for rebates ranging from $100 for toilet replacements up to $250 for smart irrigation controllers.
Commercial property owners can qualify for rebates too. These range from $75 for installing high-efficiency toilets and urinals to $1,000 for water-saving cooling towers.
Restauranteurs and food service professionals are also encouraged to change to water-efficient options for dishwashers and spray valves with rebates ranging from $50 to $400.
“Small individual changes can make a big impact,” said Amelia Brown, Tampa Bay Water’s demand management program manager. “Taking water-saving measures can positively impact our community now, and in the future. When we save water, we all win.”
Demand projections show the Tampa Bay region will need an additional 10 million gallons per day of new water supply in 2028. The Tampa Bay Water Wise program aims to conserve up to 11 million gallons of drinking water per day by 2030 through conservation efforts alone.
Conservation efforts are a smart choice for growing communities. Funding conservation measures costs about a quarter of the least expensive new water supply source.
“Effective conservation programs save water and money,” said Brown. “We can keep water rates down by delaying the need for new supplies and capital expenditures.”
Visit TampaBayWaterWise.org to learn more and see if you qualify for rebates and incentives.
Tampa Bay Water provides wholesale water to the public utility systems of Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, as well as the cities of New Port Richey, St. Petersburg and Tampa. To learn more about Tampa Bay Water, please visit tampabaywater.org.