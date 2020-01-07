CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Commission approved an ordinance amendment Dec. 10 that increases maximum towing rates, mileage rates and administrative fees. It also applies to storage and labor fees for some vehicle classes.
It is the first time rates have increased since 2000.
Towing operators requested the increase to help keep up with costs, such as higher insurance premiums. They wanted bigger rate hikes, but staff recommended starting with modest increases and then reviewing the ordinance on a more frequent basis to see if more adjustments were necessary.
As of Dec. 20, rates and fees are as follows:
• For Class A vehicles, weight up to 9,999 pounds or vehicles capable of carrying a vessel 15 feet or less in length, rate increased from $100 to $125 for trespass tow and $130 for a nonconsensual tow.
A trespass tow is removal of a vehicle parked on private property without permission of the vehicle’s owner or operator.
A nonconsensual tow is removal of a wrecked or disabled vehicle from a crash scene when the owner or operator is incapacitated or unavailable, as directed by law enforcement.
Mileage rate for a Class A vehicle for a trespass tow, not to exceed 10 miles from point of removal, and a nonconsensual tow increased from $3 a mile to $4 a mile. The charge for time for a nonconsensual tow, beyond the initial 30 minutes at the scene, increased from $15 to $25 per 15-minute block.
Daily storage for trespass and nonconsensual tow went up from $20 to $25.
• For Class B vehicles, weight 10,000 pounds or more but less than 19,500 pounds or vehicle carrying a vessel more than 15 feet but less than 22 feet in length, rate increased from $100 to $125 for trespass tow and $130 for a nonconsensual tow.
Mileage rate for trespass tow, not to exceed 10 miles from point of removal, and a nonconsensual tow increased from $3 a mile to $4 a mile. The charge for time for a nonconsensual tow, beyond the initial 30 minutes at the scene, remains at $50 per 15-minute block.
Daily storage for trespass and nonconsensual tow went up from $30 to $35.
• For Class C vehicles, weight 19,500 pounds or more but less than 25,000 pounds or vehicle carrying a vessel more than 22 feet in length, rate increased from $300 to $340 for a trespass tow and $350 for a nonconsensual tow.
Mileage rate for trespass tow, not to exceed 10 miles from point of removal, and a nonconsensual tow went up from $3 a mile to $6 a mile. The time charge for a nonconsensual tow, beyond the initial 30 minutes, remains at $75 per 15-minute block.
Daily storage rate for trespass or nonconsensual tow stayed at $60.
• For Class D vehicles, weight 25,000 pounds or more, rate increased from $400 to $440 for a trespass tow and $450 for a nonconsensual tow.
Mileage rate for either type of tow increased from $3 a mile to $6 a mile. The time charge for a nonconsensual tow, beyond the initial 30 minutes at the scene, remains at $100 per 15-minute block.
Daily storage for either type of tow stayed at $60.
According to the ordinance, storage fees may be assessed after the first six hours beginning when the vehicle is delivered to the storage facility and every 24 hours thereafter. The tow company also can charge a $40 administrative fee, a $10 increase, after the first 24 hours. If the towing company needs to install a tarpaulin on a vehicle to protect the interior accessories or upholstery, an additional $20 can be charged, which is an increase from the old fee of $15.
For questions or more information, visit https://www.pinellascounty.org/consumer/towing.htm.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.