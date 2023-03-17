‘Soiree by the Bay’ to aid arthritis
ST. PETERSBURG — The first annual “Soiree by the Bay” for the Arthritis Foundation takes place Saturday, April 15, 6 p.m. at the St. Petersburg Woman’s Club, 40 Snell Isle Blvd. This historic waterfront venue is a National Landmark and boasts beautiful views of Coffee Pot Bayou in old St. Petersburg.
Attendees will enjoy strolling food stations from local eateries, beer, wine and signature cocktails, entertainment, dancing and bidding on unique silent and live auction items.
The nautical themed evening will be emceed by WDUV, The Dove 105.1 FM’s Ann Kelly, a supporter of the Arthritis Foundation and herself facing the disease.
Event sponsor opportunities, restaurant or catering station opportunities, auction item donations and advance tickets are available by contacting Mhughey@arthritis.org or 813-336-5435
HCA St. Petersburg to partner with Make It Out
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and the Make It Out Foundation have announced a new partnership to provide scholarships to students in Pinellas County pursuing healthcare careers.
As part of the partnership, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital is contributing $3,000 toward post-secondary scholarships and healthcare licensing exams.
The Make It Out Foundation, founded by St. Petersburg natives Da’Juh Sawyer and Dontreal Fletcher, is a local non-profit organization that provides financial assistance and support to students who intend on pursuing a post-secondary education. In addition to raising funds for scholarships, members of the organization also mentor children and teens, provide educational workshops, coordinate food and supply drives and assist with internships and job placement.
Fulkerson is HCA St. Petersburg CFO
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital has appointed Jordan Fulkerson as chief finance officer.
Fulkerson began his hospital finance career at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee, Ill., where he served as an accountant for three years before being promoted to the director of patient financial services and health information management. He then transitioned to George E. Weems Memorial Hospital, a critical access facility in Apalachicola as the director of revenue cycle management. Within two years, he was promoted to chief financial officer.
Fulkerson joined HCA in 2018 as the assistant chief financial officer at HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.
Atunrase named HCA Northside chief nursing officer
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has named Odun Atunrase chief nursing officer effective Feb. 27.
He is promoted to his new position from St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas, where he served as the assistant chief nursing officer. The hospital is recognized as the 2022 #1 Fortune/Merative large community best hospital in America. Prior to that, Atunrase served as assistant chief nursing officer/interim CNO at HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and director of nursing at HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
He earned his Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Nursing from Jacksonville State University and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Texas. He is pursuing his Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Capella Unive
Bay Pines marks 90 years
BAY PINES — Bay Pines VA Healthcare System and Bay Pines National Cemetery have scheduled their 90th anniversary celebration, for Thursday, March 16, at 11 a.m., at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center.
Rep. Kathy Castor (FL-14) will serve as the keynote speaker for the event. Additional speakers for the event will include Beverly Young, widow of late Florida Congressman C.W. Bill Young.
HCA Northside names Henry CFO
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has named Camille Henry as chief financial officer effective March 1.
Henry is promoted to her new position from HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, where she served as the assistant chief financial officer and is responsible for assisting the chief financial officer in managing the daily financials of the hospital. Prior to that, Camille served as controller at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Shapiro’s Gallery to mark 25th anniversary
ST. PETERSBURG — Shapiro's Gallery on Beach Drive NE will celebrate its 25th anniversary in downtown St. Petersburg with a 6 p.m. reception March 25.
Meet some of the gallery artists and experience special jewelry trunk shows before the reception.
Shapiro’s Gallery of Fine American Crafts is a local, family run business established in 1998.
Water treatment facilities sets open houses
ST. PETERSBURG — The city of St. Petersburg's water treatment facilities will open their doors to the public for open houses in March and April.
• March 25, 9 a.m.-noon
Southwest Water Reclamation Facility
3800 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg
• April 1, 9 a.m.-noon
Cosme Water Treatment Plant
16015 Race Track Road, Odessa
• April 15, 9 a.m.-noon
Northwest Water Reclamation Facility
7500 26th Ave. N, St. Petersburg
• April 22, 9 a.m.-noon
Northeast Water Reclamation Facility
1160 62nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg
Details can be found at stpete.org/WaterOpenHouse. Questions can be directed to the Water Resources Department at 727-893-7261.
Pinellas Park police chief to retire
PINELLAS PARK - After 33 years of service, Police Chief Michael Haworth has announced his retirement from the Pinellas Park Police Department.
In 1990 Chief Haworth began his career with the Pinellas Park Police Department as a patrol officer. He has risen through the ranks serving as a Detective, Sergeant, Captain, Assistant Chief and finally, as Chief of Police.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Pinellas Park as their police chief," Haworth said. "I am proud of the work we have accomplished together, and I am confident that the department will continue to serve the community with dedication and excellence."
Haworth's last day of service will be June 30.
City Manager Bart Diebold has named Captain Adam Geissenberger as the next chief of police.
Pier opens first roller rink
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Pete Pier marked the grand opening of the first ever Rockin Roller Rink on March 10.
The 6,000-square-foot rink will be open through April 9 and will host musical theme nights, live DJ’s, disco ball, lights, and more.
Tickets cost $13-$20 depending on date, time and if there is a special event. Taxes, venue fees and processing fees are additional. Reservations are encouraged as walk-up availability is not guaranteed. To purchase tickets, visit https://premierrinks.ticketspice.com/stpetepier
Tickets to the Rockin Roller Rink include skate rentals and 75 minutes of skate time. Upcoming theme nights include Glow Night and Stranger Things Day. To view the activities schedule, visit https://www.rockinrollerrinkstpete.com/activities
McKenzie named outstanding employee
PINELLAS PARK — Ron McKenzie, a Pinellas Park police Officer, has been named the city’s Outstanding Employee of the Year.
Earlier this year, the city recognized other outstanding employees:
• Professional Services Employee of the Year - Megan Montesino, Development Review Manager
• Public Works Employee of the Year - Jose Lois, Senior Utilities Technician
• Firefighter of the Year - Chris Clayton, Firefighter/Paramedic
• Police Officer of the Year - Ronald McKenzie
