Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with rain and thunderstorms likely. Rain will be heavy at times. High 76F. Winds NE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Windy...showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy skies with more rain likely overnight. Low 72F. Winds N at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.