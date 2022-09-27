According to the 8 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian’s track is continuing to move slightly east.
It is a major Category 3 storm about 180 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda. It has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with higher gusts and is moving north-northeast at 10 mph.
Ian is moving with occasional wobbles to the north-northeast. The track is expected for the next couple of days while it moves between a ridge over the Bahamas and a trough over the western Gulf of Mexico.
The center of Ian is expected to pass west of the Florida Keys later tonight and approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area on Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Strengthening is expected tonight through Wednesday and is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane.
A hurricane warning and storm surge warning remain in effect for the Tampa Bay area.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
Sustained tropical storm force winds have been reported at the Key West International Airport and the Key West Naval Air Station during the last hour.
Storm surge in Tampa Bay is expected to reach 4 to 6 feet.
Hurricane conditions are expected along the west coast of Florida within the Hurricane Warning area on Wednesday morning, with tropical storm conditions possibly beginning tonight.
Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area on the east coast of Florida beginning early Wednesday and should spread up to Georgia and South Carolina on Thursday.
Central Florida is expected to receive 12 to 18 inches or rain, with isolated totals up to 24 inches.
Widespread catastrophic flash, urban, and river flooding is expected across central and west Florida beginning midweek.