CLEARWATER — Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, chair of the Pinellas County Legislative Delegation, has scheduled the first regular public hearing of the upcoming 2019 Legislative Session on Sept. 12, 9:00 a.m.-noon, in the Arts Auditorium at St. Petersburg College, Clearwater Campus, 2465 Drew Street, Clearwater.
The meeting will focus on upcoming delegation business, legislative priorities, local organizations/agencies, citizens and may include introduction of proposed local bills.
To obtain a participant request form, which is required to speak on any issues at the meeting visit the delegation website at www.pinellascounty.org/delegation, call Sprowls’ office at 727-793-2810 or email at Anna.Stearns@myfloridahouse.gov.