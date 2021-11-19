PIE reports increase in passengers in October
CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport recently released its passenger report for October.
Officials say October passengers increased 41% over October 2020.
Allegiant begins new service to Key West and Wichita, Kansas on Nov. 19 and celebrates its 15th year at PIE this November. Swoop Airlines began service to Toronto Nov. 5 and Hamilton begins Nov. 9. Sun Country begins service to St. Paul-Minneapolis, Minneapolis on Nov. 25.
PIE serves 64 non-stop destinations. Visit fly2pie.com for more information.
COVID-19 vaccines approved for children ages 5-11
With the approval of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines can now be administered to children ages 5 to 11. Previously, Pfizer vaccines had been approved for minors starting at age 12.
Pfizer COVID-19 for those ages 5 and up are also offered at many clinic and pharmacy locations in Pinellas and the nation. Go to www.Vaccines.gov to find the most convenient site offering Pfizer.
DOH-Pinellas began providing pediatric COVID-19 vaccines Nov. 12 at its clinics in St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Clearwater and Mid-County. For addresses, visit pinellas.floridahealth.gov/locations/index.html
Parents or guardians must accompany the child. Walk-in services are provided or appointments may be made by calling 727-824-6931.
Parents and guardians should check with their child's doctor for recommendations and more information about vaccine schedules that include the seasonal flu, COVID-19 and other immunizations for good health.
Similar approvals for non-Pfizer vaccines have not yet come from the CDC. The Pfizer vaccines for children are administered on the same schedule as those for adolescents and adults with the second dose 21 days after the first.
Historical marker celebrates oldest park in unincorporated Pinellas
CRYSTAL BEACH — The Pinellas County Historic Preservation Board and Pinellas County Commission dedicated a Florida Historical Marker in Crystal Beach on Nov. 13. It is the latest effort to recognize historical locations in the county through the Florida Department of State Division of Historical Resources marker program.
The dedication featured remarks by Pine Commission Chair Dave Eggers, Historic Preservation Board Chairman and Commissioner Charlie Justice and a recitation of the area’s history by Bob Fortner, president of the Palm Harbor Historical Society.
John E. Rebstock of Fort Erie, Ontario is credited with the founding of Crystal Beach in 1911, using the same name as the beachfront community he had developed years earlier on the shores of Lake Erie. As described in marketing material produced in 1927 by the Crystal Beach Development Company, early developers of the area, all of the land in Crystal Beach to the west of Gulf Drive between Ohio Avenue to the north and Georgia Avenue to the south was platted as a “park for all the people, all the time.” Arguably, this makes Gulf Shore Park the oldest dedicated park in the unincorporated area of the county, with generations of residents enjoying access and views of the Gulf.
The historical marker reads as follows:
Gulf Shore Park
“Crystal Beach is one of the original communities in Pinellas County. The first settlers came to the area and began homesteading around 1850. In 1912, land developers Dr. J.D. Hanby and A.D. Powers of the Crystal Beach Development Co. platted the community and laid out a gridded street system. Included in that plat was a park along the Gulf of Mexico. Named Gulf Shore Park, this area was described in marketing materials produced by the company in 1927 as a “narrow strip of land entirely along he west of Gulf Drive from the north end of the drive to the south end of the property.” It is comprised of a shell path and paved portions of Gulf Drive running from Georgia Avenue to Ohio Avenue. Powers and Hanby intended the part land to be forever held as a public amenity, and wrote, “this park is for all the people all the time. It is the front yard of Crystal Beach, and you are always welcome to come and enjoy the sunsets and cooling breezes.” The company clearly believed they were building a special community and saw the Gulf Shore Park as a focal point in preserving access to the beautiful waterfront for everyone, and part of the foundational character of Crystal Beach.”