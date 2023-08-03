ST. PETERSBURG — After a years-long hiatus, the Florida Humanities Gathering program returns Oct. 6-8. Through conversations with artists, scholars, historians and local experts, the St. Augustine Gathering will take a closer look at the stories behind the arts, architecture and civil rights in America’s Oldest City.
“We’re thrilled to bring this popular program back,” said Florida Humanities executive director Nashid Madyun. “These historical and cultural tours support our mission to provide a deeper understanding of Florida and the people who call it home. There’s no better way to do that than to immerse yourself in the cities, towns and natural wonders that you’ll find in every corner of the state.”
The deadline to attend the St. Augustine Gathering is Sept. 1. Cost is $450 ($425 for Florida Humanities members) and includes meals and transportation around St. Augustine. A group room rate is available at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 95 Vilano Road, St. Augustine. The rate code will be sent to attendees after booking the trip.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: floridahumanities.org/gatherings/.