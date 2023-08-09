CLEARWATER — The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners have approved the addition of State Sen. Nick DiCeglie, Benjamin Friedman, Russell Williams, and Nikisha Lezama to the CareerSource Pinellas board of directors.
DiCeglie was appointed as a workforce representative to the board. He is president and chief executive of Hope Villages of America, formerly RCS Pinellas.
Friedman was appointed as a business representative to the board. He has been an economic development specialist for Duke Energy since December 2021. Prior to Duke Energy, he spent nearly five years at Pinellas County Economic Development as a business assistant specialist and market intelligence specialist.
Lezama was appointed as a business representative to the board. She is a senior human resources generalist for TSE Industries, a global polymer manufacturer founded in St. Petersburg in 1962 now under its third generation of family-owned leadership.
Williams was appointed as a business representative to the board. Williams is director of recruiting for Power Design, a national design-build contractor headquartered in St. Petersburg.
Additionally, Dawn Peters has joined the board, effective July 1, on behalf of the Pinellas County School Board. Peters had a successful career in property management before investing her time as a school volunteer, including as a certified substitute preschool teacher, mentor, and PTA officer.