TAMPA — The University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital have announced a $25 million gift to name the Center for Athletic Excellence, an operations facility that will be included as part of USF’s new on-campus stadium project and will feature dedicated clinical space for TGH.
The Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence will be located adjacent to the stadium and feature clinical space, where TGH will provide behavioral health services, including assessments, treatment, therapies, career mentoring and more. The clinical space will benefit from research conducted in partnership with USF Health, and the services offered at the new location will be uniquely geared to support the needs of both the USF community and the broader Tampa Bay region.
The athletic center will also provide space to support USF’s student-athletes and serve as the daily home for the football and women’s lacrosse teams. It will feature state-of-the-art locker rooms, sports medicine and treatment spaces, strength and conditioning rooms, coaches’ offices, training rooms, nutrition spaces and hydrotherapy pools for optimal performance and recovery.