TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Loh as chair, and John Scherer and Elliot Stern as members of the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County.
Loh, of St. Petersburg, was previously an Associate at Latham & Watkins, LLP. She is a member of the St. Petersburg Civilian Police Review Committee. Loh earned her bachelor’s degree in history and government from William and Mary University and her juris doctor from Stanford University.
Scherer, of St. Petersburg, is a self-employed real estate developer. He is the former chair of the St. Petersburg Development Review Commission. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas Agricultural and Mechanical University.
Stern, of Palm Harbor, is the owner of Elliot W. Stern Consulting. He is the past chair of the Better Business Bureau and previously served on the Pinellas Education Foundation Board of Directors. Stern earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Florida.