Pinellas County eyes changes to Cross Bay Ferry agreement

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners discussed the possibility of renegotiating a deal with three other local governments for the Cross Bay Ferry to remove the use of subsidies during a May 5 work session.
Commissioners have until June 1 to opt out of the existing four-year interlocal agreement with Hillsborough County and the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg. Then it has until Aug. 1 to negotiate a new or modified one.
No decision was made during the work session, but commissioners unanimously approved a request from County Administrator Barry Burton during the May 10 regular meeting to send a letter notifying the county’s partners of its intent to withdraw from the existing arrangement for eight months of service, which began Oct. 1, 2021 and extends by one month each year until it reaches 12 months in fiscal year 2025.
HMS Ferries, which has a contract with Hillsborough County to provide service, operates the twin-hull aluminum catamaran that travels from the Vinoy Basin in downtown St. Petersburg to the Tampa Ferry Terminal. It currently provides service Wednesday-Sunday. HMS Ferries began operating the Cross Bay Ferry as a pilot project in fiscal year 2016-2017 to determine if a regional approach to waterborne transportation was feasible in Tampa Bay.
Under the current agreement, each partner pays a subsidy that increases over time, starting at $175,000 in year one. In FY 2023, the subsidy goes up to $190,000, $202,500 in FY 2024 and $255,000 in FY 2025.
When the commission first agreed to a request from former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman to assist with funding for the start-up ferry, years of continued subsidies had not been part of the plan. In addition, the pilot program had focused on support for commuter service, which would have benefited the entire county.
Over time, the commuter piece has not proven to be a viable option, mostly due to the ferry not providing weekday service. In the first year, the service wasn’t reliable enough for employees to count on to get to work. When surveyed the No. 1 reason riders say they use the ferry is to get to dining venues, followed by going to museums, entertainment venues, shopping destinations and sporting events.
Some commissioners remain uncomfortable with paying subsidies to keep the ferry running. There are those who don’t think it is right to use taxpayer money to benefit what has become more of a private business with no public purpose (commuter service). In addition, some commissioners believe revenue streams are available to replace government subsidies.
Commissioners would like to work with the Convention Visitor’s Bureau to explore the use of tourist development tax money to help pay for the ferry. The county attorney’s office believes the use of TDT money is possible, but complicated due to the need to comply with state statutes that limit how the money can be spent.
Burton said he would like to hear from the Hillsborough and Tampa Convention Visitor’s Bureau to see what they would be willing to do.
Burton also said staff was looking into potential advertising and sponsorships to help fund ferry service. One idea is the use of wraps, much like the ones used on Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority buses.
Another suggestion was using revenue from the ferry’s concessions and private charter service. Assistant County Administrator Jill Silverboard said HMS did not now receive money from concessions. All of those proceeds go to the concessionaire. Also, HMS has not provided any charter services to date.
Each year before it is time to renew the contract, commissioners discuss changing it, but the contract never comes up in time to make changes. This year, staff brought the agreement back early.
ther governments of its intent to terminate the contract June 1.
Silverboard said Hillsborough County, which has taken the lead on the project, was working with the Florida Department of Transportation on additional funding, which would lower the subsidy cost. FDOT provided a grant in the early years. She said FDOT is supposed to make a decision by the end of June.
Silverboard presented information requested by commissioners about the ferry’s ridership. According to HMS Ferries, from Oct. 2021-March 2022, 43% of riders were from Pinellas County, 34% from Hillsborough, 19% were tourists and 5% were from the Greater Tampa Bay. Fifty-eight percent boarding in Pinellas had a St. Petersburg zip code, 8% were from St. Pete Beach and 5% Gulfport. Overall, Eighty-five percent used the ferry on the weekend and 15% traveled across the bay on a weekday.
Silverboard also showed ridership numbers and revenue produced, starting with the first season, 2016-2017, through March of this year, pointing out that adult ticket prices had been $8 from 2016-2020 and increased to $10 thereafter.
The first year, the ferry had 40,854 riders and brought in $303,377 in revenue. Everything looked good with ridership and revenue increasing the next two years. Then the COVID-19 pandemic began to make an impact, Silverboard said. Ridership numbers decreased from 51,658 in 2019-2020 to 38,718 in 2020-2021.
However, she said as of March 31, this season’s ridership numbers at 49,160 show a healthy comeback. In addition, revenue is trending up with $541,247 collected as of the end of March. Silverboard also said April’s figures were very strong and would push the season’s numbers even higher.
“It’s the best year we’ve ever seen,” she said.
HMS Ferries included a forecast model for 2021-2022 through 2024-2025. Projections show average ticket prices increasing from the current price of $9.16 to $11.16 in 2022-2023 and then $13.16 in 2023-2024 and $15.16 in 2024-2025, which are above the cap of $12 in the current agreement. The model continues the subsidies by local governments with a profit increasing from $334,425 in 2021-2022 to $495,495 by 2024-2025.
The profit will be shared with each member government, which will receive about $30,000 each, Silverboard said.
Pinellas County did its own forecast model that ups the ticket price from $9.16 to $11.75, starting in 2022-2023 and keeps prices the same through 2024-2025. The county’s forecast ends the subsidies after the current year, 2021-2022. HMS Ferries’ profit nosedives from $334,425 in 2021-2022 to $9,375 in 2022-2023, $56,313 in 2023-2024 and $59,575 in 2024-2025.
Burton said staff would begin work immediately on modifying the agreement, which would give staff the month of May to negotiate something new.
