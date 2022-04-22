Employment site applications get preliminary approval

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners said yes April 12 to two of three applicants requesting funding through the Penny for Pinellas Employment sites program.
The commission’s approval gives the county administrator authority to negotiate and execute agreements for projects that meet the guidelines. Final approval depends on staff’s work to make sure the projects comply with program guidelines.
Three projects were evaluated during the second of three rounds of applications. Staff scored each project on its readiness and all three were recommended for conditional funding.
However, Commissioner Karen Seel and other commissioners brought up a number of concerns during an April 7 work session about a proposed project in downtown St. Petersburg. During the regular meeting on April 12, commissioners postponed their decision on $3 million requested by Edge Central Development Partners LLC for 50,000 square feet in office space until they could get more information.
The Orange Station project would be the first Class A office space built in downtown St. Petersburg in 25 years. It is a mixed use project that has office and residential uses. The city has contributed more than $8.4 million in financial assistance.
Commissioners said yes to a request from Coryn Investment Group Ltd for $137,500 for infrastructure costs for a 9,285 square foot manufacturing expansion and loading dock reconfiguration for Dairy Mix Inc., which is a long-time manufacturer in the Lealman community.
And commissioners gave conditional approval to Florida Seating, a woman-owned manufacturer in unincorporated Largo, for $606,940 to fund infrastructure costs for a 9,285 square foot expansion.
The county has committed more than $80 million over the next 10 years in Penny for Pinellas sales tax money for the employment sites program. It will be used to fund construction and redevelopment of industrial and office buildings to help existing businesses and attract new industries.
Developers that want to participate in the employment sites program must show capacity to market and manage projects in accordance with local, state and federal laws and guidelines. Approved projects can receive funding for site preparation, vertical construction, infrastructure development and site acquisition.
For more information, visit https://www.pced.org/page/esp.
Three projects submitted during the round one application period totaling $2.815 million received conditional approval, including $908,500 requested by Brooker Creek V LLC for construction of a new 130,000 square foot industrial manufacturing facility in Oldsmar, $1.723 million requested by CMNY Transitions LLC to construct a 85,350 square foot industrial manufacturing facility in Pinellas Park, and $185,655 to fund a multi-use Sensitive Compartment Information Facility in mid-county.
Transportation projects
Commissioners said yes to a number of transportation projects, including roadways, trails and a bridge in Tarpon Springs.
Unanimous approval was given to a bid of nearly $2.9 million to Kamminga & Roodvoets Inc. for Phase 1 of the North Highland Avenue road and drainage improvement project in an area from North Highlands Avenue from Morrow Road to East Lake Road North.
According to a staff report, work includes roadway reconstruction and milling, as well as resurfacing of the existing road, construction of a storm sewer system, and upgrades to existing water and sanitary sewer utility lines. It should be done in 550 consecutive calendar days.
The project will be paid for with Penny for Pinellas dollars and money from the Utilities Water and Sewer Renewal and Replacement Funds.
Commissioners also approved change order No. 1 with Kamminga & Roodvoets Inc. for the 131st Street North and 82nd Avenue North and 86th Avenue North intersection improvements project. The change ups the project cost by $267,404 and adds 90 days for construction of additional drainage and sidewalk improvements. It will be funded by Penny for Pinellas and the Stormwater Infrastructure Program.
Change order No. 1 for the FY 2020 countywide resurfacing, restoration and rehabilitation paving project with Preferred Materials Inc. was unanimously approved, increasing the cost by $401,470. The cost is attributed to the extra work needed in the Harbor Bluffs subdivision.
Commissioners OK’d the Florida Shared-use Non-motorized Trail Agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation for $293,627 to complete design services for the Pinellas Trail Loop, Phase 4 from 126th Avenue North to Ulmerton Road. Total costs for design services are estimated at $564,944.
Commissioners said yes to staff’s grant application to the United States Department of Transportation for the National Infrastructure Investments under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity 2022 grant program for the Joe’s Creek Greenway Trail and Channel Restoration project.
The grant would help pay for design and construction of the project located in the Lealman Redevelopment area and town of Kenneth City. Total cost of the project is $51 million. A full grant award would be $25 million.
Commissioners gave unanimous approval to a necessity resolution that would condemn properties needed during construction of the Beckett Bridge and a stormwater drainage project in Tarpon Springs.
Beckett Bridge is functionally obsolete and structurally deficient and must be replaced. In addition, stormwater drainage improvements are needed east and west of the bridge on Riverside Drive and Spring Boulevard.
Director of Public Works Kelli Levy said many of the easements would be temporary and only necessary during construction. However, the project cannot be done without the easements, she said. Not everyone is happy about the loss of rights-of-way, especially for those properties on one side of the bridge used by local fishermen.
Construction of the bridge and sewer improvements won’t be happening anytime soon. The projects are included in Forward Pinellas’ 2045 transportation Plan.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.