Tornado damage in the Seminole area, power outages and some flooding along the beach and low-lying areas occurred overnight as Tropical Storm Nestor brought wind and rain to Pinellas and Tampa Bay.
National Weather Service in Ruskin confirmed Saturday morning that a brief EF-0 tornado touched down near Seminole about 9:30 p.m. Friday, causing damage at 12 Oaks Mobile Home Park. No injuries have been reported.
Conditions were much improved by noon Saturday and the tornado watch that had been in effect had expired.
A coastal flooding advisory is in effect through 8 a.m. Sunday especially during high tide, which could be 1-3 feet above normal.
A high surf advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday and a high rip current risk remains in effect through Sunday evening.
National Weather Service says high surf of 5-7 feet is possible, which could cause localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents are powerful channels of water that most often occur at low spots or breaks in the sandbar near structures, such as groins, jetties and piers.
A small craft advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Sunday with winds increasing to 25-30 knots with higher gusts through tonight, and waves of 8-14 feet.
NWS says the primary concerns for today include heavy rainfall, isolated tornados and moderate coastal flooding. Decreasing clouds are forecast for Sunday with mostly clear conditions by Sunday night. Rain chances this afternoon are 90%.
Clearwater Jazz Holiday
The latest word from Clearwater Jazz Holiday is that Saturday’s shows will go on as scheduled. Gates are expected to open at 1:45 p.m. Visit facebook.com/clearwaterjazz/ for the latest information. Due to the weather Friday night, the shows were canceled.
Nestor
At its 11 a.m. advisory, National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Nestor had lost its tropical characteristics and had become a post-tropical low system; however, strong gusty winds and storm surge were still affecting the coast of the Florida panhandle.
At 2:30 p.m., the Post-Tropical Cyclone was located about 130 miles west-northwest of Cedar Key and 200 miles northwest of the mouth of Tampa Bay. Maximum sustained winds were 45 mph. The cyclone was moving east northeast at 23 mph.
A tropical storm warning remained in effect for Ochlockonee River to Suwanee River Florida. All storm surge warnings have been canceled.
Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor is expected to move inland over the panhandle this afternoon and then move across portions of the southeastern United States tonight and Sunday. It is expected to move offshore the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday.
Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 185 miles from the center, mainly to the east and southeast.
Storm surge of 2-4 feet is possible from Indian Pass to Clearwater Beach and 1-3 feet in Tampa Bay.
