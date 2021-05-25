FDOT seeks community input on Howard Frankland Bridge sail design
Florida Department of Transportation is seeking community input on aesthetic features for the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project, currently under construction.
FDOT is asking the community to participate in the process and cast their vote for their favorite "sail" design that best exemplifies Tampa Bay. The sails will be located along the four scenic overlooks on the new bridge.
Voting began May 17 and runs through May 31. It includes two options: the "Marconi Sail" and the "Schooner Sail." Both designs are nautically inspired by the surrounding waters of Tampa Bay. The community can cast their vote at www.TampaBayNext.com.
Once the bridge replacement is complete, drivers will have four general purpose lanes and two tolled express lanes in each direction. Additionally, a 12-foot shared use path that will be separated from the roadway will connect to trails on either side of the bridge.
Construction of the Howard Frankland Bridge replacement project is expected to be completed in late 2025.
For more information about the project construction or to sign up to receive email alerts, visit www.fdottampabay.com.
Vacancies on Parks & Conservation Resources Advisory Board
The Pinellas County Commission is accepting applications for positions on the Parks and Conservation Resources Advisory Board. Applicants should have professional experience in environmental science and/or policy.
Applications are due by 3 p.m. Thursday, June 17. The application can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/boards.
The term of office is for one year, from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2022. These are volunteer positions and members receive no compensation.
The board acts in an advisory capacity to the county commission, county administrator and Parks and Conservation Resources Department. Duties include, but are not limited to, reviewing park plans, operations and procedures; participating in public education and ceremonial activities; and formulating proposals for park improvements.
This board meets at least quarterly, unless there is no business to conduct that quarter. To read more about the board, visit
www.pinellascounty.org/boards/Parks_Conservation_Resources_Board.htm.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.
Historical marker celebrates Dansville community
LARGO — The Dansville Neighborhood Development Corporation and Pinellas County Historic Preservation Board dedicated a Florida Historical Marker in Dansville on May 22. It’s the latest effort to maintain the historically Black neighborhood’s identity and celebrate its history.
The dedication featured a reciting of Dansville’s history by David Baldwin, grandson of one of the community’s forefathers, Dan Henry, as well as comments by Pinellas County Commissione Chair Dave Eggers and Vice-Chair Charlie Justice, who is also chairman of the Historic Preservation Board. Wanda McCawthan, president of Friends of Ridgecrest, Inc., also spoke at the event.
Dansville, located in the greater Ridgecrest Area in unincorporated Largo, is an example of early 20th century migration of African Americans who left behind the legacy of oppression and enslavement in the Cotton Belt states to seek new opportunities and prosperity. Brothers Dan and Lloyd Henry played a major role in establishing this community. Lloyd was a pioneer in the ownership and development of property by African Americans in the Dansville-Baskin area.
The historic marker reads as follows:
“DANSVILLE - This vicinity is historically known as Dansville, so named for one of its forefathers, Dan Henry. The 12th of 15 children, he moved here from Dawson, Georgia, with his brother Lloyd’s family in the early 1920s. At the time, citrus groves covered the sandy ridges of the county and the brothers found employment loading citrus at freight stations on the Seaboard Airline Railroad. Lloyd was the first to purchase property of his own building a house and starting a grove in nearby Baskin in 1928. Dan followed suit purchasing two 40-acre tracts at this location by 1946. Although not suitable for citrus farming, he built a house for his family and soon invited other African-American families to settle on the property. Smaller lots were created from the master tract by “stepping off” an area large enough to accommodate the new home. Eventually, the tight-knit, self-sufficient community consisted of about 80 houses, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, and a store. Much changed on October 3, 1992, when a tornado swept through the area destroying 26 homes and damaging many others. As part of recovery, Pinellas County assisted residents in rebuilding and documented the community’s history through an award-winning oral history project.”