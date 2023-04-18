The Cross-Bay Ferry reached a new milestone during the week of April 3 when it transported its 300,000th rider since it began service in 2016, ferry officials reported.
The ferry also is on track to set a new single-season ridership record and surpass the 62,130 riders from its 2021-22 season before the end of its current season on May 28.
The Cross-Bay Ferry is a regional collaboration between Hillsborough County, city of Tampa, city of St. Petersburg, and Florida Department of Transportation. It offers four trips daily between Tampa and St. Petersburg on Wednesdays and Thursdays, eight trips daily on Fridays and Saturdays, and six trips daily on Sundays.
In Tampa, the ferry departs from the dock at the Tampa Convention Center, and in St. Petersburg from the dock at North Straub Park, near the Vinoy Basin.