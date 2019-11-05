Pinellas County Government is accepting applications for one appointment to the Board of Directors of the Pinellas County Housing Finance Authority. This appointment will fulfill an unexpired term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022.
Applications must be received by 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Mandatory applications are available at www.pinellascounty.org/boards
The mission of the Housing Finance Authority is to assure that financing for affordable housing remains available to county residents. This is accomplished through the issuance of single-family and multi-family bonds and programs that support housing needs in the community. Applicants with multifaceted work experiences are strongly desired and should have experience with affordable housing. Applicants must be registered to vote in Pinellas County.
This is a working board and the authority is seeking members who can dedicate the time to attend monthly meetings consistently. Meetings are held, usually, on the first Wednesday of each month at 3 p.m. Board positions are unpaid and voluntary.
For a full description of the powers and responsibilities of the Authority, visit www.pinellascounty.org/boards/Housing_Finance_Authority.htm.
The Board of County Commissioners will review all applications and make a selection at a future meeting.
Note: All material submitted to Pinellas County Government is subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.